IN THE GARDEN: Hellebores regularly set seed, although new seedlings take time to mature

Q: This plant appeared in my flower patch [the reader sent a photo]. Can you tell me what it is? Thank you.

A: I believe it is a hellebore — commonly called Lenten or Christmas rose. If you have any hellebores in the garden, they can set seed, and you'll get seedlings coming up. It takes seedlings a few years to mature to blooming status. Hellebores are excellent shade perennials and keep their green foliage all year.

Q: The winter has been hard on my 6-year-old Knock Out roses. The leaves keep coming back in "little wads" of greenery. Any ideas?

Erratic weather has given these Knock Out roses a black eye. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A: We are definitely having an unusual weather pattern. Many gardeners had Knock Out roses in full bloom until the January deep freeze. Roses should not have been putting on new growth — much less new flowers — that late in the season. I would just ignore them for another month or so and then prune in mid- to late February. All roses, including Knock Outs, need to be pruned back hard in late winter. This should remove all the unusual growth. Then you can assess their health and happiness as new growth begins. Don't prune it now, as this damaged top growth can serve as a winter barrier of protection to the wood beneath it. Early pruning would expose tender vegetation to more damage.

Q: I have a Bradford pear tree that has gotten way bigger than I ever expected. We love the shape and the white flowers in the spring, and the red color in the fall is pretty nice, too. But the tree is taking over the yard and causing too much shade for some of my flower beds. I would like to limb it up and maybe reduce the top and width too. How much can I prune without hurting the tree? And when should I prune it?

A: First of all, I have to say, Bradford pear trees are one of my least favorite trees. I do know they are prized for their perfect teardrop shape, spring blooms and great fall color, but they get much larger than most gardeners realize. But the biggest problem is invasiveness. The trees set a profuse amount of fruit that the birds eat; and then birds drop seeds all over the countryside. The seedlings are taking over the planet. In addition, the trees' shape and dense branching structure causes them to be top-heavy and prone to storm damage. They survive damage but lose their nice shape. So, when you ask about heavy pruning, the concern is not about killing the tree but having something aesthetically appealing in your landscape that remains structurally sound once you are finished pruning. Limbing up an ornamental pear would cause it to be even more top-heavy, could ruin the shape and might create an eyesore in the garden. Topping the tree will also lead to more branching and can result in internal decay. While you can reduce the size of the tree and thin out some branches, this will be an annual task. You may want to think long-term and plant a more desirable species nearby, eventually removing the Bradford pear tree when the new tree could replace it. As to pruning time, it would be best done after bloom in the spring.

Q: One of our three lovely Japanese maples (grown from seedlings we saved) has developed this growth on its trunk and appears to be under stress. Is the stress caused by the growth? What can we do to save it? Thanks for sharing your infinite knowledge.

Created when algae and fungus work together, lichen grows on tree bark without harming the tree. The lichen is not to blame for this Japanese maple's stress; it's merely enjoying it. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A: The growth on the trunk is actually some lichen, which will not harm the tree nor should it be any cause for concern. A lichen consists of two unrelated organisms, algae and fungus, that coexist to form what you see, called a lichen thallus. The algae component uses sunlight to photosynthesize and grow, while the fungus takes in the water and minerals to keep the lichen alive. These interesting organisms can be found growing on the bark of trees and shrubs but also on rocks, containers and even headstones in a cemetery. They are not hurting your tree. We often see them more on dying or less thrifty plants, because lichen needs sunlight to grow. The lichen is not causing the stress but taking advantage of more sunlight coming in.

