• Zachary Taylor Blood of Galveston, Texas, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to human smuggling involving two men from Mexico who were heading to San Antonio and were transported in a coffin draped with an American flag.

• Laura Eimiller of the FBI said the man dubbed the Green Gaiter Bandit because of his face covering should be considered armed and dangerous as the agency and police pursue the suspect in the robbery or attempted robbery of more than a dozen banks in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

• Brent Blankley, police chief in Tuscaloosa, Ala., said at a ceremony held to rename a street for Dornell Cousette, an investigator who was killed in an exchange of gunfire while serving warrants for armed robbery and assault, that Cousette "paid the ultimate sacrifice."

• Tim Wallis, police chief in Lawrenceville, Ga., was suspended for 10 days without pay after an investigation into complaints of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

• Timothy Burns, a former Vestavia Hills, Ala., police sergeant, will serve 30 days in jail and five years of probation and can never be a police officer again after he pleaded guilty to stealing $15,200, a Rolex watch valued at $8,950 and a pocketknife from a suspect during a drug raid.

• Rydell Turner, mayor of Ferriday, La., said the town's government was shut down this week after aldermen failed to pass a new budget and the state ordered leaders not to spend more than 50% of the town's last operating budget until a new one is approved.

• Aaron McCreight and Douglas Hargrave, leaders of a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, tourism agency, admitted that they defrauded a bank to finance a music and cultural event that was to feature Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5 but didn't generate enough income even to buy alcohol at the venue and lost $2.3 million.

• King Harald V, 84, of Norway, who is fully vaccinated, developed cold symptoms and will take a few days off after he met with a minister who later tested positive for the coronavirus, and Crown Prince Haakon will take over his father's duties.

• Michael Yankovich of the Children's Museum of Denver said the museum is closing for a while because staff members are being harassed by people angry over mask mandates, calling the incidents "demoralizing and ever-increasing in their intensity and frequency."