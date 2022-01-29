Internet access focus of upcoming Benton County town halls

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County will host two town-hall meetings in February on behalf of the state and the Broadband Development Group, according to a news release.

The program will collect feedback from residents and businesses about what the state can do to improve high-speed internet access across the county.

The first meeting will be at the Gentry Public Library, 105 E. Main St., at 6 p.m. Feb. 7. The second meeting will be at Northeast Benton County Fire Department, 14639 S. Wimpy Jones Road in Garfield, at 6 p.m. Feb. 16, according to the release.

County officials spent months meeting with providers trying to better understand the broadband landscape. Two conclusions were reached: There is a need for improved broadband in many parts of the county, though that need is undefined and inconsistent, and until recently there were a few defined projects in the county that would qualify for state American Rescue Plan funding under current rules and guidelines, the release states.

"We're very supportive of this effort to identify broadband deficiencies in Benton County," County Judge Barry Moehring said. "And when they are identified we'll partner with the state on projects to meet those needs."

The Broadband Development Group has been retained by the state to establish and develop a plan. The group was formed to address pent-up demand for high-performance, affordable broadband internet access, according to the release.

The Arkansas Legislative Council also is asking Arkansans to fill out an online survey. The survey asks 12 questions regarding internet usage, importance in a person's daily life and the speed of service. Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/arbroadband to find the survey.