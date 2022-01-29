Jefferson, Wagner discuss health, life





LOWELL -- University of Arkansas football offensive stars KJ Jefferson and Dalton Wagner pocketed a little name, image and likeness money, shared some insight and laughs with fans and provided injury updates late Thursday at The Grove comedy club in Lowell.

Jefferson, a rising junior quarterback, said he expects to return to workouts within the next couple of weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Jan. 21 to clear up some scar tissue.

"It's something I won't have to deal with anymore, don't have to worry about it lingering on into next season or into the spring," Jefferson said. "I'm rehabbing each and every day, trying to come out with a positive mindset every day I go in there and attack it."

Jefferson said he was told his rehabilitation would take about three weeks but he's hoping to be back in about 2 1/2 weeks to join his teammates in winter conditioning. He reassured the fans he'd be ready for spring drills, which are scheduled to start March 13.

Wagner, a sixth-year senior in 2022, had to come out of the Razorbacks' 24-10 Outback Bowl win over Penn State on Jan. 1 with what Coach Sam Pittman described as "jacked up" ribs.

"I'm feeling a lot better now," Wagner said. "I took some time off football to help them heal up. I was mad as all get out that I couldn't finish the game.

"I was really mad about that, but the silver lining in it was Ty Clary got his last game as a Razorback out there in a bowl game and that's all I could ask for. I was glad he could go out and compete and enjoy his last game as a Razorback."

Jefferson and Wagner spent a couple of hours at the club, answering a bevy of questions from host Dudley Dawson and patrons, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.

Jefferson was asked about offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles' decision to spurn interest from Miami and remain at Arkansas for a third season.

"I'm extremely glad to have him back," Jefferson said. "He called me right after he turned them down ... which let me know he really cared about me and all the other quarterbacks in that room. Just that bond that we've built over him being here.

"He doesn't want us to be out there like robots. He wants us to be comfortable, have fun, relax and embrace the moment."

Jefferson said he was also glad reserve quarterback Malik Hornsby elected to withdraw his name from the transfer portal and remain at Arkansas for his redshirt sophomore season.

"Once he came out of the portal and I saw he was coming back, I mean, we talked about it, and it was nothing about football," he said. "It was just our bond and what we expect from this upcoming spring and fall. ... With him coming back, it's just a huge advantage for us, knowing if something happens to me, if I go down or if we're blowing a team out, he's able to come in and produce, just as I was on the field."

Wagner told the fans that strength coach Jamil Walker and his staff had the team "hit the ground running" for winter work following a two-week break after the Razorbacks capped their 9-4 season with the win over Penn State in Tampa, Fla.

"We came back in blue collar fashion and got right back to work," Wagner said. "Expectations are high for this offseason. A lot of guys have got to get stronger; a lot of guys got to get faster."

Jefferson and Wagner both said the NIL has been a boon for college athletes.

"I'm extremely happy just being able to provide for myself and also my family, just knowing I can get paid for my name and just autograph and stuff like that," Jefferson said. "It's been good. I've just been enjoying it all, embracing the moment, just being smart with what I do and how I do it."

Wagner said he couldn't have imagined the opportunities available to athletes now during his senior year in high school. One of Wagner's NIL projects has been signing with World Wrestling Entertainment to use the organization's facilities and participate in training.

One of the perks of that relationship, Wagner told the crowd, will come tonight, as the WWE is flying he and others in the NIL program to St. Louis for the 35th annual Royal Rumble at the Dome at America's Center.





Dalton Wagner





