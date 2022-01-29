Joneboro turns up defense, rips Marion

JONESBORO -- Jonesboro forced 26 Marion turnovers in a 56-35 victory Friday night at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.

The Golden Hurricane (17-3, 7-0 5A-East) remain the last unbeaten team in the 5A-East with their victory over the Patriots (16-6, 6-1).

"I was pleased tonight [with our defense]," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "We wanted to make it hard on them and get some deflections. We played really hard all night."

Jonesboro connected on 8 of 22 three-pointers against Marion, including 6 of 15 after halftime.

The Golden Hurricane's long-range mastery emerged early when back-to-back three-pointers by Isaac Harrell and Jesse Washington gave the hosts a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter. Jonesboro led 14-9 after the quarter.

Marion moved within 17-15 early in the second quarter when Ryan Forrest made a short jumper, but Jonesboro closed the half on a 15-2 run behind its ball-hawking defense.

Jonesboro took its first double-digit lead when Oklahoma State signee Quion Williams hit a jump shot with 1:11 left in the first half. Jonesboro turned a pair of steals at midcourt into layups to claim a 32-17 lead at halftime.

"I thought forcing those turnovers, we should have had a much better offensive output," Swift said. "I thought at times if we slowed our pace down a little bit, we could have made a few more shots, but I'll take this, too."

A Deion Buford three-pointer gave Jonesboro a 41-21 lead with 4:45 left in the third quarter. The Golden Hurricane led 44-25 entering the fourth quarter.

Jonesboro's Jesse Washington led all scorers with 17 points, while Williams hit for 11.

Donnie Cheers paced Marion with 16 points, while Forrest added 13.

GIRLS

JONESBORO 54, MARION 47

Jonesboro took over sole possession of first place in the 5A-East by topping Marion at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.

The Lady Golden Hurricane (11-7, 6-1) forced 16 turnovers by Marion (14-6, 5-2) and limited the Lady Patriots to 3-of-19 shooting in the first half, Jonesboro led 34-12 at halftime.

Marion took its only lead of the game early in the first quarter when Daedrianna Cail split a pair of free throws, but Jonesboro immediately responded with a 15-0 run to claim the lead for good.

The Jonesboro spurt opened with three-pointers on three straight possessions for an 11-3 lead with 3:18 left in the first quarter to force a Marion timeout. Destiny Thomas capped the run with a stickback with 1:15 left in the first quarter. Jonesboro led 19-5 entering the second quarter.

Jonesboro led 30-10 when Thomas scored on a layup with 1:18 left in the first half. The Lady Golden Hurricane claimed a 34-12 halftime lead when Ereauan Hardaway hit a layup to beat the halftime buzzer.

At the break, Jonesboro was 11 of 23 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from three-point range.

The hosts took their largest lead when Thomas scored on a layup with 5:23 left in the third quarter for a 40-15 advantage. The Lady Golden Hurricane led 48-27 after three quarters.

Jimaria Jackson led all scorers with 18 points, Thomas had 13 and Allannah Orsby added 11.

Cail led Marion with 17 points, while Alyse Holliman had 11.