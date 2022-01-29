Lab studies raise hopes for Merck's covid-19 pill





Merck's covid-19 pill showed activity against omicron in six laboratory studies that raise confidence in the ability of the new therapy to battle the contagious, dominant variant.

The independent studies from the U.S. and five European countries examined the impact of Merck's molnupiravir and other antivirals against variants of concern including omicron, Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Friday in a statement.

Merck's drug was cleared by regulators in the U.S. and U.K. to treat covid patients at high risk of severe illness after it showed 30% effectiveness in preventing death or hospitalization. Because it works by inducing genetic errors and is less effective than competing drugs, U.S. National Institutes of Health guidelines recommend that it be used only when other outpatient treatments, including Pfizer's Paxlovid pill, can't be.

The findings "provide additional confidence in the potential of molnupiravir as an important treatment option for certain adults with mild to moderate covid-19 who are at high risk for progressing to severe disease," Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said in the statement.

The European Union's regulator is still reviewing Merck's drug. Meanwhile, the U.K. said people with weakened immune systems will start getting access to Pfizer's Paxlovid on Feb. 10, a move that could potentially save thousands of lives and help ease pressure on hospitals.

Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death among people at high risk of severe covid illness by 88% in clinical trials, the government said.

Other treatments recommended for covid outpatients include sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, and Gilead Sciences' remdesivir.

Merck shares were down 1.1 % at 10:05 a.m. in New York.

In other news, new research from Israel shows that unvaccinated children whose mothers and fathers were fully vaccinated not only had parents who were far less likely to fall ill with covid-19, their risk of being infected was lower as well.

That protection was seen against the alpha and delta variants of the coronavirus. With delta in particular, the protection was strongest when parents had gotten a booster shot.

The new findings, published Thursday in the journal Science, underscore the importance of "household transmission" in sustaining the pandemic, as well as the indirect role that vaccination can play in protecting a community's most vulnerable members.

"If the individuals we happen to be speaking with are very child-focused, then some of this may persuade and reassure them," said Dr. William Schaffner, a specialist in infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University.

In two very different phases of the pandemic, the research shows that children's health relied heavily on indirect vaccine effects.

Vaccinated parents were less likely to bring the coronavirus into the household. And when they did, the vaccine appeared to make those parents less likely to pass it on to their unvaccinated children.

Stanford pediatrician Dr. Yvonne Maldonado said that for those who continue to question the need to be vaccinated, the Israeli research offers strong evidence for its broader value. It shows that beyond self-protection, the decision to get vaccinated is "especially important in protecting our most vulnerable members, such as children under 5 who cannot themselves be vaccinated," Maldonado said.

Though children are less likely to become severely ill with covid-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1,210 Americans under 18 have died of the disease, including 387 who were 4 and under.

The Food and Drug Administration is not expected to give its emergency authorization to any vaccines for these youngest Americans before March. Meanwhile, 55.6% of U.S. adolescents ages 12 to 17 have received two doses of the regular Pfizer vaccine.

For the new study, researchers studied close to 232,000 Israeli households with unvaccinated children during two 10-week periods of the pandemic. During last winter's wave of infections involving the alpha variant, they found that unvaccinated children, most of whom were 15 and under, were 72% less likely to become infected when both parents were vaccinated than when neither was.

The researchers made clear that the protection they saw would probably also extend to older household members and to those with conditions that weakened their immune systems, leaving them vulnerable to covid-19.

Information for this article was contributed by John Lauerman of Bloomberg News and by Melissa Healy of the Los Angeles Times (TNS).







