Lessons in life

"How are you?"

So cliché, my friend said, after my boyfriend died.

Cliché? Not at all. That may be the most important question you can ask someone. That's what Michael would have said.

Michael was a brief, but magical, force in my life who died unexpectedly in early January. He was a well-known musician, a painter, a poet, a raconteur, a lover of life, a Renaissance man. The kind of vibrant glowing rock-star guy that made people say, "They just don't make them like that anymore."

We knew each other peripherally for years. That's Little Rock. Everyone seemingly knows each other or knows someone through someone else. The city is a very incestuous place--too cozy some days, comforting the next.

Through Facebook, we started chatting. Once we started, we did not stop.

I had moved recently from Little Rock, so we didn't see each other every day. Our cell phone batteries, though, burned like an uncontrollable firestorm.

We could have texted. But that's not how we were. Words are just strung-together letters when typed. Voice, however, exhibits tone and feelings. We intently listened to our musical notes of emotion as if they were our soundtrack. We deeply embraced the art of conversation, a dying skill in the 21st century.

This old-school way of communication takes time, something most people pretend they don't have anymore. Sure, we sometimes multitasked on the phone like when I gave him step-by-step instructions for making chicken soup, but ultimately, we thrived on conversation. If he thought I wasn't paying attention, he'd flatly asked if I was. I confessed no.

"Listen," he would say, and he meant it.

And I did. Then I heard the lessons this larger-than-life man had for me.

In 2022 America, we zip continuously, even in a global pandemic. We're overworked. We stress. We barely exhale. We don't see life's exquisiteness in the cheerful red roundness of a tomato or the curious shape of a green backyard pepper.

Michael often remarked that he was amazed I could do all that I did in any given day. How was it possible? Wasn't I tired? Was I even happy?

Ever gently, with a hint of calm firm lecturing, he showed me that I was simply existing as a multitasking maniac.

As if a time traveler from another era (and maybe he was), Michael basked in the reassuring beauty of sunrise. The "Sun King" symbolized light, joy, hope, happy rainbow beams, another chance to make whatever day the best "darn" day it could be. Yesterday was gone, tomorrow not promised.

When was the last time you quietly watched Mother Nature paint majestic streaks of oranges and pinks at dawn? Me before Michael? Not so much. Now a lot more frequently.

Michael loved music--all music.

A brilliant musician, he didn't like bands or singers because of momentarily coolness. He literally became the music, as one of his friends wrote after his passing. He studied liner notes, embraced the delicate mastery of strumming, dissected songs like the "son of a scientist" he was, and listened to albums in their entirety. He didn't skip hurriedly to the next song. He repaid a musician, famous or not, who had spent hours crafting their creations, with honorable listening--wholly and completely.

Michael loved to talk, but he ultimately gifted all of those around him with listening. He cared about his neighbors, friends, children, family and the homeless who knocked needing help. He collected their life stories as if they were precious guitars and beloved albums.

Even on Facebook, he didn't simply say the generic "Happy Birthday" on someone's page. He crafted a special tailored message for each person.

"Why?" I asked one morning.

"It's something I can give them that is special just for them."

Michael embraced nature, too, especially birds. He loved birds and keenly knew which chirp belonged to what bird. Every day he religiously fed the birds outside his kitchen window. He would tell me on the phone that a cardinal or dove had landed for a snack. We sat for hours at the kitchen table talking and watching birds.

Initially, I thought, "Birds, really?" as I frantically answered a text that could have waited 10 seconds until the bird flew away.

At Thanksgiving, Michael gave me a bag of birdseed. It sat in my house for weeks. A couple of days before he died, he insisted I put the feed on the table outside my kitchen window so I, too, could have birds.

The gift of birds arrived a couple of days after Michael died. I listened to him, and now I listen to the birds without a phone in my hand.

Michael's mantra was "Life is beautiful if you look in the right direction." That's what I now plan to do.

Look. Listen. And remember "How are you?" is only a cliché for those who don't want to listen. To each other. To music. To the birds. To themselves.

Suzi Parker is an Arkansas-based journalist, author and social media strategist. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Economist, Town & Country and other national and international publications.