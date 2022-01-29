



• Gov. Jim Justice has a message for singer and actress Bette Midler, who called West Virginians "poor, illiterate and strung out" after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin refused to support President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act. The Republican governor ended his televised State of the State address Thursday night by lifting up his English bulldog and flashing its rear end to the cameras and crowd. "Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there: Kiss her heinie," Justice said, grinning as people applauded and some gave him a standing ovation. Midler had apologized "to the good people of WVA" for her "outburst" after tweeting: "What #JoeManchin ... has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out." The crowd in the House of Delegates gallery Thursday as Justice touted the state's accomplishments included lawmakers, state Supreme Court justices, agency heads and a high school girl's basketball team. Not everyone was amused. In a tweet, West Virginia Democratic Del. Shawn Fluharty took the governor to task. "The WVGovernor brought his Babydog and pony show to the State of the State and pulled this stunt as some bold statement. It was nothing short of embarrassing and beneath the office," he said. "Jim Justice habitually lowers the bar of our state. They don't laugh with us, but at us."

















• First lady Jill Biden and the president have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family. Her name is Willow, and she's a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white farm cat from Pennsylvania. "Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats and plenty of room to smell and explore," said Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman. Jill Biden had said after Joe Biden was elected that they would bring a kitty to the White House, but her arrival was delayed. She is named Willow after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pa. The short-haired tabby made quite an impression on the first lady after jumping up on stage and interrupting her remarks during a 2020 campaign stop in Pennsylvania, LaRosa said. "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden," he said. The White House hasn't had a feline resident since India, President George W. Bush's cat. Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy who Joe Biden introduced in December as a birthday gift from his brother James and his wife, Sara.













