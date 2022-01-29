$2B Ohio package lured Intel project

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio offered Intel Corp. incentives worth roughly $2 billion to secure a new $20 billion chipmaking factory that the company says will help alleviate a global shortage and create a new technology hub in the Midwest.

The state's development director said Friday that the combination of tax breaks and incentives are likely the largest ever offered by Ohio for what state leaders say is the biggest economic development deal in its history.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Intel, the world's second-largest chipmaker, announced a week ago it had selected a site outside Columbus for two new chip manufacturing facilities.

Intel wants to move quickly on the Ohio plants, which will support its own line of processors and build chips designed by other firms. Construction is expected to begin this year, with production coming online at the end of 2025.

Ohio's offer includes $600 million to help Intel offset the cost of factory construction, said Lydia Mihalik, the state's development director.

The state also will pay nearly $700 million for road work and water infrastructure upgrades, including a system that will allow the plant to reuse wastewater.

The state Legislature this summer approved a 30-year tax break that will allow Intel to save $650 million.

-- The Associated Press

Ruling goes against Autonomy founder

LONDON -- Technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise won a multibillion-dollar lawsuit Friday against a British businessmen it accused of fraud after purchasing his software business Autonomy a decade ago.

The decision by the U.K.'s High Court also removes a hurdle for the potential extradition to the U.S. of Autonomy's founder, British entrepreneur Michael Lynch.

Hewlett Packard bought Autonomy in 2011 for $11 billion but was forced to write off most of its value the following year, in a corporate debacle that sparked a boardroom shake-up at the U.S. company.

In its lawsuit, the company had accused Lynch and Autonomy's former chief financial officer, Sushovan Hussain, of artificially inflating the company's revenues and committing a "deliberate fraud over a sustained period of time."

A High Court judge delivered a summary of his conclusions in court, saying HPE had "substantially won" its claim against the pair for $5 billion in damages.

Lynch's legal team said the decision was "disappointing" and that he plans to appeal.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index rises 7.32, ends at 749.83

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 749.83, up 7.32.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.