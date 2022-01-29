Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Anthony Tapia-Hernandez, 27, of 2707 W. Sunset Drive in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and delivery of cocaine and methamphetamine. Tapia-Hernandez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Maurischia Cowger, 39, of 514 S. Broadway St. in Southwest City, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Cowger was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Johnathan Negrette-Caldera, 27, of 2658 Hilburn Court in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Negrette-Caldera was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Hansel Thompson, 27, of 10950 N. Old Cincinnati Road in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and terroristic threatening. Thompson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Paul Sturdivant, 57, of 306 W. Cleveland Drive in Prairie Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. Sturdivant was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.