Northwest Arkansas hospitalizations reached record highs this week, now trending lower

Covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington Counties

^New Cases^Hospitalizations

Monday^633^ 183

Tuesday^1,461^185

Wednesday^996^ 173

Thursday^901^168

Friday^830^168

Source: Northwest Arkansas Council

Record numbers of patients were hospitalized with covid-19 in Northwest Arkansas on Monday and Tuesday, although the numbers subsided by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, the numbers of new cases began to decrease in comparison to last week.

A record high of 183 covid-19 patients were hospitalized in the region Monday, only to be surpassed by 185 patients Tuesday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. By Friday, that number had fallen to 168.

The peak during the January 2021 surge was 140 patients; the previous all-time high was 173 patients in August.

The state set a record of 1,817 hospitalized patients Monday, followed by 1,819 patients Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number fell to 1,720 on Friday, still well above last week's record of 1,658. The previous high was 1,459 patients, set Aug. 16 during the delta variant surge.

Local hospitals are still able to treat all their patients, but they are strained because of the surge in cases and the number of health care workers who are out with covid-19, said Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville public health officer.

"It's not a great combination, but we are meeting the health care needs of Northwest Arkansas," she said.

Even though the area is seeing a significant increase in covid-19 hospitalizations, fewer patients are critically ill or require intensive care unit beds or ventilators than at the peak of the delta variant surge in August, according to Dr. Mark Thomas, vice president and medical director of population health at Washington Regional Medical Center.

Since the omicron variant is highly transmissible, hospitals are seeing some vaccinated, asymptomatic patients incidentally testing positive after being admitted for non-covid health issues, Thomas said in a statement released by the Northwest Arkansas Council.

On Friday, 105 patients in the region were in an intensive care unit and 29 were on ventilators, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers include both those with covid-19 and other medical needs. In comparison, the all-time high was 140 patients in ICU on Sept. 8 and 87 on ventilators on Sept. 2.

In the River Valley, 73 patients were hospitalized at Mercy Fort Smith on Thursday, up from 58 last week, and 20 were in ICU, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor.

Mercy hospitals in Rogers and Fort Smith have opened additional floors to care for covid-19 patients, Taylor said.

Mercy doesn't have plans to pause elective surgeries and procedures, but the hospital system will continue to monitor covid-19 numbers in case they have an impact on those services, she said.

Mercy is seeing longer than normal wait times in emergency rooms because of the surge, Taylor said. Anyone experiencing minor illness or injury is encouraged to contact their primary care physician or use Mercy's walk-in locations, she said. The emergency room is not the appropriate location to get a covid-19 test, she said.

Baptist Health Fort Smith and Van Buren had a combined 89 patients Friday, up from 81 last week, according to Kim Miller, region president.

Eighty-two patients were hospitalized at Baptist Health Fort Smith on Friday, including 24 in covid critical care units and 13 on ventilators. Seven patients were hospitalized with covid-19 at Baptist Health Van Buren, she said.

Only 20% of hospitalized Baptist Health patients are vaccinated against covid-19, Miller said. With the latest surge, Baptist Health is seeing more patients require hospitalization but fewer requiring critical care, she said.

"Though hospital beds and staffing are extremely limited, we have fortunately been able to continue a normal surgical schedule for our patients," Miller said.

Limiting non-urgent services remains an option to create hospital capacity if needed, she said.

While surgery and emergency departments remain busy, as they normally are this time of year, the spike in covid-19 has added traffic, Miller said. Hospital staff are doing an amazing job of making sure patients are cared for appropriately, she said.

Miller said she is proud of how employees have stepped up to work together during the pandemic.

Cases

Northwest Arkansas and the state saw lower numbers of new cases this week compared to the past two weeks.

The highest number of new cases reported in Benton and Washington counties this week was 1,461 on Tuesday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. By Friday, there were 830 new cases in the two-county area. The record of 2,399 new cases in the two-county area was set Jan. 13, and new cases surpassed 2,000 two days last week.

In the River Valley, Sebastian and Crawford counties reported 295 new cases Friday, down from 566 a week ago, according to the Department of Health.

Statewide, Arkansas saw 5,660 new cases Friday, down from 13,073 a week ago, according to the department.

Benton, Washington, Crawford and Sebastian counties reported 24 new deaths this week for a total of 1,894 since the pandemic began, the department's covid-19 dashboard states.

Hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators of a covid-19 surge because of the time it takes people to get sick and succumb to their illness, Sharkey said.

"We are seeing fewer deaths from omicron" compared to previous surges, she said. "But they picked up in the past few days, just because of timing."

The Northwest Arkansas Council, Fayetteville and Washington County are bringing in a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surge team to do drive-through covid testing at the Washington County Fairgrounds to alleviate the pressure on local health care providers, Sharkey said.

The council applied for the Increasing Community Access program through the Arkansas Department of Health and CDC, according to Ryan Cork, executive director of the council's Health Care Transformation Division.

The testing site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Wednesday, and the council will post a link for registration on its website, Cork said.

Vaccination

People who are vaccinated and boosted have a higher chance of getting in a severe car wreck than getting a severe case of covid-19, Sharkey said.

Washington County has the highest vaccination rate in the four-county area, with 55.4% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, 13.3% partially vaccinated and 17.3% boosted, according to the Department of Health. In Benton County, 54.3% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, 12% is partially vaccinated and 17.5% have received a booster shot.

Numbers are lower in the River Valley. A total of 44.5% of the population in Sebastian County is fully vaccinated, 11.3% is partially vaccinated and 14% have received a booster shot. In Crawford County, 45.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, 9.2% is partially vaccinated and 14.6% have received a booster shot.

Thomas said patients who are fully vaccinated and boosted are five times less likely to be diagnosed with covid-19.

"Ultimately, vaccination remains your best chance at greatly reducing the risk of hospitalization due to a covid-19 infection," Miller said.