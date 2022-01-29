Obituaries

Flags: Johnson, Evans, Chandler

BELLA VISTA -- Michael Lorren Johnson, US Army (Ret), 52, of Bella Vista passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He was born March 17, 1969, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Georgia Bone Johnson and the late Michael Lynn Johnson. He was also preceded by his grandma Shirley Rochelle. Michael proudly served his country as a member of the Army, Navy, and the Marine Corps before his career was cut-short by a war-time injury. He was extremely proud to be an American and cherished the freedoms he and his brothers fought for. Michael enjoyed hunting arrowheads, rock collecting, gardening, woodworking and, especially, decorating for Christmas. He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor and for his practical jokes. Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy Johnson; daughters, Chelsey Stoneham, Kortney Edmonds, and Kara (Brian) Dyer; sons, Luke Baker and James Johnson; his sister, Michelle (Terry) Rushing; brothers, Shane (Sue) Johnson and Jonathan Johnson; grandchildren, Liam Stoneham, and another on the way he was anxious to meet; numerous extended family members, and dear friends. Michael's Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Colonial Baptist Church in Rogers with interment with full military honors to follow in New Salem Cemetery near Seligman, Mo. Arrangements are under the care of Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.CallisonLoughFH.com

–––––v–––––

BELLA VISTA -- Victor James Rogers, 73, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark. He was born on Saturday, December 11, 1948 in Fredericktown, Missouri to Vernon and Maxine Rogers.

Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.

See full obituary at https://eptingfuneralhome.webs.com/obituariescondolences.htm

–––––v–––––

FAYETTEVILLE -- Daniel Edward Allen, age 55, of Fayetteville, Ark., died on January 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 30, 1966, in Orange, Calif., and was raised by his loving parents Richard and Constance Allen. Daniel had recently moved to Fayetteville and was working as an auto mechanic at Crain Hyundai of Fayetteville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Lara and Andy Fabans, and niece, Amanda.

Private services were held at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, Ark. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

–––––v–––––

PROCTOR -- Stephanie Jones Obituary

February 28, 1971 - January 15, 2022

Steff Jones passed peacefully, in her sleep, holding the hand of her devoted husband, Christopher Shea Jones.

Steff was born in Ada, Okla., to Rebecca F. Pope Green (Becky) and William R. (Bill) Green in 1971. She "welcomed" her younger sister, Brandi Caroline in 1975. She did not agree with their choice of names, as she was adamant that she should be named ABCDE....XYZ, as any four year old knew the Alphabet was the best name. Her sister wasn't always in the best health, and therefore Steff stayed often with her Maternal grandparents, Ethel and Harold Pope, of Fort Smith, Ark., when she was younger. Thus began her unique and beautiful connection with her grandmother, that would last the entirety of their time together, when Ethel passed at the age of 100 in 2018.

From there she went into higher education attending first Arkansas Tech University for a year, and then transferring to the University of Arkansas. There, she pledged the Delta Gamma Sorority and has sisters around the country, all of which she held dear and in deep regard all her days.

In 2001, she met her soon to be husband, Chris Jones. They married in August of 2002 and welcomed their first child, Keifer von Shea Jones, in June of 2003. They purchased land outside of Tahlaquah, making their home there to this day. They welcomed two more boys, Tanner Christopher, in 2004, and Sawyer William in 2009. Steff's boys were her true love and passion in life. She was a devoted and loving mother, and providing them with life experiences and making family memories was a priority.

She is proceeded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, Lucian and Florence Green of Pine Bluff, Ark., and Harold and Ethel Pope of Fort Smith, Ark. She is survived by her husband, Chris Jones and sons, Keifer, Tanner and Sawyer Jones. Her parents, Bill and Becky Green of Rogers, Ark., and her sister and neice Brandi and Luci Green of Oklahoma City. Her Aunts and Uncles: Barbara and Bob Hartness, Tommy Pope, and Jack and Luanna Green, all of Fort Smith, Ark., and cousins Jeff and Maria Green of Cleveland, Ohio, Courtenay and Bill Decker of Nashville, Tenn., Hayden and Julie Green of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Eric and Laura Hartness of Half Moon Bay, Calif., and Ashley Hartness of Mountain Home, Ark., and all of their many children.

Memorial services for Stephanie E. Jones will be held at 2 p.m., January 29, 2022 at the LDS Church in Siloam Springs, Ark. The address for the location is 2503 S. Elm St. Siloam Springs, Ark., 72761.

–––––v–––––

ROGERS -- Clair "Corky" Eugene Evans, retired farmer, passed peacefully January 20, 2022, in Rogers, Ark. He was born June 1, 1928, to Sherman McKinley Evans and Vera Ella (Stevens) Evans. A lifelong resident of Valley Center until a few years ago, he and his wife, Eleanor, moved to the Rogers area to be closer to their daughter and her family.

Corky was a graduate of Valley Center High School and Wichita State University. Upon graduating from WSU, he entered the Army. He returned to Valley Center, where he married Eleanor Louise Patrick on December 27, 1953. Together they established a farmstead and raised their family.

He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Valley Center. He was also a member of the Newton Masonic Lodge (formerly Valley Center), Wichita Scottish Rite and Midian Shrine Temple. He was an active civic leader in the community where he served many years on the Park Township Board and the Valley Center School Board.

An avid sports fan and active participant, he loved playing baseball, basketball, football, and running track. The highlight of his athletic career was as the "Wheatshockers'" quarterback for what is now Wichita State University. In his retirement years, he took up golf and in true form excelled by recording two holes-in-one and shooting his age! He and Ele were their children and grandchildren's biggest fans attending their many school and sporting events.

He and Ele loved to socialize and travel with their family and friends. Square dancing in their younger days, camping trips to local Kansas lakes, trips to Colorado with their "Crazy 8" group and more. Later they also enjoyed the many new friends they made in their Mesa, Ariz., winter home.

Above all Corky was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, and cherished friend. He was a principled man who set the highest standards for himself and led by example. He was a generous, kind person who didn't know a stranger and touched many, many lives in such a positive and uplifting manner over his lifetime. This will be his living legacy.

Corky is preceded in death by his parents, Sherm and Vera Evans; sister, Lorene (Bud) Overman; and infant brother, Dale.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Eleanor; son, Les (Terry) Evans of Lenexa, Kan.; daughter, Sandy (Michael) Tush, Bentonville, Ark.; grandson, Jason (Sarah) Walter of Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughter, Jessie Hester, Bentonville, Ark.; granddaughter, Claire (Ryan) Sinovic, Overland Park, Kan.; great-grandsons, Jaxon Walter, Jonas Walter. and Wylder Sinovic; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private interment at Hillside Cemetery, Sedgwick, Kan., has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in Valley Center, Kan, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorial contributions to: Valley Center Education Foundation, P.O. Box 218, Valley Center, Kan. 67147-0218, Checks made out to Valley Center Education Foundation, Memo line: Memorial Clair "Corky" Evans; or Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, Ark. https://nwacircleoflife.com/donatesupport/

Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

–––––v–––––

YELLVILLE -- Full Obituary and pictures to follow.

Larry Wondon Rogers, Sr., of Yellville, Ark., passed away January 23, 2022. He was born on January 5, 1950 to Rex W. and Gladys (Friend) Rogers in Gassville, Ark. He is survived by his Children and many family and friends. www.DiamondStateCremation.com.

–––––v–––––

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. -- The Life of Earl Chandler Celebrated

Earl Richard Chandler, of Casa Grande, Ariz., passed on January 22, 2022. He was born in Illinois, on January 15, 1938, and grew up in Michigan. His parents, Robert and Betty, and two brothers, Bob and John, preceded him in death.

Earl spent three years proudly serving in the United Stated Marine Corp. Once a Marine always a Marine, and he flew his Marine Corp flag and wore the many USMC hats he counted as favorites among his ballcap collection. As he finished his tour with the Marines in California, he met the love of his life, Christine (Shuttleworth) Chandler. They made a wonderful life together- always together, married for 61 years, raising three sons, Jeff (Kendra) of Orange, Calif; David (Debbie) of Tontitown, Ark.; and Jon (Heather) of Schwenksville, Pa., Earl worked in horticulture at the Los Angeles Zoo, before moving the family to Northwest Arkansas where he spent the rest of his career with UPS. After retirement, Earl and Chris moved to Casa Grande, Ariz., making many new friends in their community. Earl loved fly fishing, camping, reading military suspense novels, researching plants and birds, vacationing in Maine, and spending time with family and his many good friends- all accompanied by his Coors' Light.

Earl was the proud grandfather of 12: Brandon (Jamie), Jerry, Joel (Hana), Brian (Caroline), Jillian (Dustin), Elizabeth, Caitlin (Jacob), Fuller (Addison), Sydney, Colette, Miranda, and Cameron; and nine Great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a later date. He'll be forever in the hearts of many. Semper Fi!