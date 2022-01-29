FOOTBALL

Giants hire Daboll as coach

The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth consecutive double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills' offensive coordinator. He was the first person new General Manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen was Buffalo's assistant general manager during Daboll's tenure.

Niners' LT questionable

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is questionable for the NFC Championship after missing practice all week with a sprained ankle. Williams got hurt in the second half of last week's win at Green Bay but remained in the game. Coach Kyle Shanahan would not disclose whether Williams' injury was the more severe high ankle injury or a milder low ankle injury and said the decision on whether he would play against the Rams won't be made until Sunday. Williams was in a similar situation three weeks ago with an elbow injury and was scratched on game day. Williams is coming off a dominant regular season when he shined as both Jimmy Garoppolo's blind-side protector and the driving force in San Francisco's running game.

Reid's trial date delayed

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid will not go to trial on a felony driving while intoxicated charge until at least September. Reid was scheduled to go to trial April 18 but a Jackson County (Missouri) judge on Friday delayed the trial until Sept. 26. The decision came after a brief virtual hearing that included discussion about whether expert witnesses and toxicology reports would be available, The Kansas City Star reported. Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, pleaded not guilty in June to driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury. Police said Reid hit two stopped cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021. A 5-year-old girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

TENNIS

Djokovic may miss French

France is tightening its vaccination rules in a way that could put Novak Djokovic at risk of missing the French Open. From Feb. 15, anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to show proof they tested positive for covid-19 within the previous four months -- down from the current six-month window -- in order to enter sports venues in France. The French law is central to the government's plan for tackling the virus and aims to bar unvaccinated individuals from stadiums, restaurants, bars and other public places. Djokovic, who is not vaccinated, said he tested positive in mid-December. The top-ranked Djokovic is the defending champion in Paris. Earlier this month, he was deported from Australia and barred from playing in the Australian Open for not meeting the country's strict covid-19 vaccination rules.

BASKETBALL

Gators' center out for season

Already-thin Florida will be without center Jason Jitoboh for the remainder of the season following eye surgery Friday. Jitoboh, a 285-pound junior who lost more than 50 pounds in the offseason, took a finger to his left eye late in the first half Wednesday night at Tennessee. Coach Mike White declined to get into specifics about the injury but called it "significant." Jitoboh stepped into a starting role last week to replace injured big man Colin Castleton (shoulder). The Gators (12-8) don't have another post player like Castleton or Jitoboh on their roster. Newcomer Tuongthach Gatkek is a 6-9, 172-pound sophomore with high energy but lacks the size to bang in the paint. Jitoboh stepped in and was a surprising contributor, recording 30 points, 18 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals and an assist in four starts.

GOLF

Zalatoris, Day tied at Farmers

Will Zalatoris and Jason Day charged past Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas on Friday at Torrey Pines to share the third-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open. Zalatoris posted the day's best round with a 7-under 65, and two-time Farmers champion Day shot a 67. They were at 14 under heading to the final round of the tournament, which will finish today to avoid a television conflict with the NFL's two conference championship games. Rahm and Aaron Rai were 13 under, and Thomas, Sungjae Im and Cameron Tringale were another shot back.

Kang, Ko share LPGA lead

A week-and-a-half into the 2022 LPGA Tour season, Danielle Kang has a new home. She has taken up residence at the top of the leaderboard with no indication of leaving. A winner in the season opener in Orlando last week, Kang birdied her final two holes Friday for a 4-under 68 to catch good friend Lydia Ko (70) in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Raton, Fla. Kang said she considers Ko to be her little sister. The two stand at 11-under 133 at the tournament's midway point, four shots clear of U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso (70) and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69). Conditions were cooler, windier and tougher than they had been a day earlier in the LPGA's first full-field event of the season. Ko, at 24 already a 16-time winner on the tour, considered her day to be a grind from start to finish. The rhythm to it was far different than a day earlier, when Ko had made nine birdies in an opening 63, one shot off the tournament record. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Friday and is at 4-under after two rounds. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) fired a 73 on Friday and is at 3-under. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 74 on Friday and missed the cut.

Harding on top in Dubai

Chip-ins from Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton fueled their surge into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday. The player they'll try to catch over the weekend is Justin Harding, whose own spectacular shot in the second round came from much further out. McIlroy and Hatton took advantage of beautiful conditions at Emirates Golf Club to shoot 6-under 66s -- tied for the lowest scores of the day -- and climb onto the leaderboard in the $8 million Rolex Series event on the European tour.

HOCKEY

Concussion sidelines Toews

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely because of a concussion. The 33-year-old Toews got hurt during Wednesday night's 8-5 win at Detroit, but he played through the game. The center reported symptoms to the team's medical staff on Thursday. Toews has four goals and 15 assists in 43 games after he missed all of last season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome. He also has a 58.6 faceoff win percentage.

