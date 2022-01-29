100 years ago

Jan. 29, 1922

• In order that pupils who live several miles from their schools may be provided with a hot lunch during the winter, teachers in nearly all Pulaski county rural schools have inaugurated the "family pot" in their schools. The "family pot," as described by Mrs. Jennie Dodge, superintendent, is a community feeding plan whereby each pupil brings something to eat. No two pupils are to bring the same article. The lunch is cooked and served hot.

50 years ago

Jan. 29, 1972

• E.W. Standridge, 67, of Plainview was charged Friday at North Little Rock with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of Cecil Turner, 27, of Mayflower. Turner was shot at Boot's Place on the Old Conway Highway, Capt. A.M. West of the Pulaski County's sheriff's office said. Standridge owns the establishment. The shooting allegedly occurred after an argument between Standridge and Turner and two other men over whether the men could be admitted to the dance floor. Turner was dead on arrival at Memorial Hospital at Conway.

25 years ago

Jan. 29, 1997

• The state Child Care Licensing Review Board revoked the license Tuesday of a Little Rock day-care center where a 2-month-old child died eight months ago. ... Case workers in the state Department of Human Services said the center repeatedly failed to correct problems in three areas: maintaining a proper staff-to-child ratio, keeping older children separated from toddlers and infants and keeping employee records up-to-date. ... The state medical examiner's office determined the infant suffocated because of "positional asphyxia" -- being placed on her stomach with her head in a foamy depression in a torn mattress that blocked her breathing. The board closed Grigsby Academy temporarily in May after the death, ordering operators to train staff and get new crib mattresses before reopening.

10 years ago

Jan. 29, 2012

• A 66-year-old Fort Smith wholesale distributing company appears poised for growth after gaining membership in one of the nation's largest wholesale grocery suppliers. Glidewell Distributing Co. Inc., founded in 1946, recently won approval to join Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. of Kansas City, Kan. The move gives Glidewell access to more than 42,000 products. Nick Glidewell, sales director, said the move "massively increased our buying power" and will enable the company to offer its customers as many as six times as many products as it has in the past. ... Glidewell, with about 70 employees, primarily supplies convenience stores in Arkansas and Oklahoma from its five warehouses in Fort Smith. Its staples are cigarettes, candy, groceries and other standard convenience-store items, but the company also has tapped into the wholesale alcoholic beverage market and carries several hundred wines and spirits.