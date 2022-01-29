Patriots add to Titans' bad week

Jacksonville Coach Victor Joyner said it's been about 29 years since one of his basketball teams had endured consecutive home losses like the Titans did this week, but his team will be back on the practice court Sunday.

"We just got outclassed by two pretty good teams," Joyner said after losing to Little Rock Parkview 73-33 on Friday at Jacksonville's gym, four days after losing to Maumelle 84-51. "They're the class of our league because they're not only doing it to us, but they're doing it to everybody else."

"The world ain't ending because Parkview beat us. We've got to play our crosstown rivals, Sylvan Hills."

Parkview, the fifth-ranked team in the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette top 10, led 10-9 after one quarter, then outscored Jacksonville 45-14 over the middle two quarters to build a 55-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter, triggering a running clock.

Joyner said Jacksonville faltered when guard Christian Moore and forward Jayden Jones picked up their third fouls early in the second quarter.

"That was the key in the game," Joyner said "Once they got the momentum and that trap started clicking in, you could see them light up.

"It was turnovers. I don't know how many we ended up having, but it was turnovers."

Parkview forced 10 Jacksonville turnovers in the second quarter and five more in the third quarter to pull away.

"We're trying to make sure we make teams uncomfortable," Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said. "We didn't necessary play as well as we're capable. "

Parkview (15-3, 6-0 5A Central) rotated 10 players throughout, and nine of the Patriots scored.

Jaylen Thomas Miller and Cameron Wallace scored 14 apiece, and junior guard Nate Coley added 11.

All of Miller's points came in the second half.

"I like the fact that I think it's contagious when we start sharing the basketball," Thurman said. "Sometimes we have guys go one on one and that creates the wrong intention for the next guy."

Trenarious Brooks led the Titans with 14 points, but Joyner said the Titans were disabled by foul trouble.

"We were right there," Joyner said "Christian Moore got in foul trouble. Jayden Jones got in foul trouble. Had to put a guard out there that wasn't ready. Changed everything up, and here comes the turnovers"

GIRLS

JACKSONVILLE 55, LR PARKVIEW 44

Da'Karya Jackson scored 22 points and Alexis Rowe added 20 points to lead the Lady Titans (13-5, 5-1) to a 5A-Central win over Little Rock Parkview (5-12, 2-4).

Jacksonville led from the start, taking an 18-12 advantage after one quarter and a 28-16 halftime lead. The margin was 37-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

Jackson hit 12 of 13 free throws.

Parkview got within 37-30 at the 6:34 mark, but the Lady Patriots never got any closer.

Tyra Robinson led Parkview with 14 points.