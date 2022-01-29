Pulaski County Special School District ordered to pay $300,000 in attorney fees for Black students in 39-year-old desegregation case

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Friday ordered the Pulaski County Special School District to pay a total of $325,098.13 to attorneys and monitors for Black students in a 39-year-old federal school desegregation lawsuit.

The payment -- $5,968.75 in out-of-pocket expenses and $319,129.38 in fees -- is to be made by the district over a year, in 12 monthly installments, starting Feb. 15, Marshall directed.

The ordered payment covers between 40% and 100% of the legal fees, fees for desegregation monitoring, and expenses requested by the attorneys and desegregation monitors. The class of all Black students in the Pulaski County Special district were was originally known as the Joshua intervenors but more recently as the McClendon intervenors in the desegregation case.

"Intervenors' motion, as amended, seeks approximately $600,000 for monitoring and litigation connected with PCSSD between 2017 and 2021," Marshall wrote in a seven-page order.

"Right at $400,000 of this is for lawyers' work and the rest is for paralegal and monitor work. The requested hourly rates range from $450 to $70.00. In fixing a fee, the Court must start with the request, then make adjustments, taking into account the particulars in this part of this long-running case," he said.

That consideration resulted in the use of blended hourly rates that ranged from $80 an hour for two desegregation monitors -- Charles Bolden and Marva Smith -- who are not attorneys, to $310 for attorneys Austin Porter Jr. and Robert Pressman, and $360 an hour for attorney John Walker, who led the legal team until his death in October 2019.

[DOCUMENT: Read the federal court order on legal fees » arkansasonline.com/129legalfees/]

Legal assistant and monitor Rep. Joy Springer, D-Little Rock, will be paid at a rate of $110 an hour.

The judge further reviewed the hours of work reported by the intervenors team.

"The Court awards all of counsel's time spent in monitoring," he wrote. "The lawyers investigated and ventilated the Mills/Robinson issues, and other PCSSD matters, as needed. They also participated in the Court-ordered monthly meetings and in hearings."

The judge adjusted hours submitted by Springer, Bolden and Smith, specifically discounting hours claimed for working with student-related programs and services that he said were laudable but not compensable monitoring work.

As for the litigation-related request for fees, Marshall said the attorneys and Springer worked hard in preparing for and presenting their case in a three-week hearing in July 2020. In that hearing, the intervenors argued that the district had failed to meet its desegregation obligations in student achievement, student discipline, equalization of facilities and self monitoring.

"The issues were complicated," Marshall wrote. "The Court's comprehensive May 2021 order owes much to counsel's efforts."

Marshall had ruled last May that the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski districts had met their desegregation obligations and are unitary in all areas with the exception of facilities.

"Intervenors press that they were duty bound to oppose PCSSD's request for unitary status on all issues, and therefore seek payment for all their work, even though they prevailed in one of four areas," Marshall said in Friday's order. "PCSSD responds that success carries the most weight under precedent, and Intervenors' success was limited, which should be reflected in the fee award."

"Both sides are right in some measure," Marshall said.

The intervenors prevailed only on facilities and that a fee award for 25% of the amount they seek might reflect those results, Marshall said, but he instead settled on a 40% award of the time the legal team spent litigating the unitary status issue.

"[T]houghtful people of good will disagreed about the faithfulness of PCSSD's efforts to eliminate the vestiges of segregation to the extent practicable in these areas," Marshall said. "That disagreement needed to be explored through evidence and decided. The public interest was served by putting all the facts on the record so the Court could apply the governing law to those facts. In this sense, a trial was necessary.

"And there is a timing issue," he continued. "The fees look back across several years' work, and it will be another year until Intervenors are paid in full."

Friday's order was the fourth this week issued by Marshall on various issues in the desegregation lawsuit. Earlier in the week, the judge had approved:

• A fee settlement between the attorneys for Black students and the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District.

• Plans for enhancing the Mills University Studies High School in the Pulaski County Special District with 10 additional classrooms, a 2,200-seat arena, new space for the JROTC program and a new softball field.

• Ended the appointment of Margie Powell, his desegregation expert since 2014, saying that the issues in the case had diminished to the extent services of an expert to advise him were no longer needed.