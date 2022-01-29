Razorbacks beat West Virginia for 6th straight win

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas did its part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

The Razorbacks, in front of a lively crowd in Bud Walton Arena, defeated West Virginia 77-68 to extend their winning streak to six games and hand the Mountaineers their fifth consecutive loss.

Arkansas moved to 16-5 overall and 12-1 in Fayetteville.

Sophomore forward Jaylin Williams continued his recent tear, finishing with 12 points and career-high 15 rebounds for the Razorbacks. It was his fifth double-double in the last seven games and seventh consecutive game scoring in double figures.

Williams also took a pair of charges in the win, bringing his season total to 27.

Arkansas outscored West Virginia by 16 points in Williams’ 36 minutes.

Au’Diese Toney, the transfer from Pittsburgh, led the Razorbacks with 19 points, including 11 in the second half, on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting and 7 rebounds. He also matched a season high with three assists.

JD Notae, the SEC’s leading scorer entering the weekend, battled foul trouble in the first half and played only three minutes before halftime. He still finished with 15 points, second only to Toney, on 6 of 8 from the floor.

Arkansas also got a near double-double from Stanley Umude, who pitched in 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Razorbacks’ big, physical lineup got them off to a solid start again and set the tone early. By the 15:12 mark in the first half, Arkansas led 16-5. It led by as many as 11 points prior to halftime and 19 in the second half.

West Virginia (13-7) pulled within 54-49 with 12:21 remaining thanks to a 16-2 run, but the Razorbacks responded with an 8-0 run of their own to regain control.

Arkansas led by at least six points the rest of the way.

Kedrian Johnson scored a team-high 18 points for the Mountaineers on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4 of 5 from three-point range, and Taz Sherman added 15 points.

Former Arkansas forward Gabe Osabuohien scored 7 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in 13 minutes before fouling out.

Sean McNeil, West Virginia’s second-leading scorer this season, finished with 7 points on 3 of 11 from the field.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at Georgia on Wednesday.