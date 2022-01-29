Rick Lee's Martha Washington Stakes selections

Rick Lee's picks

4 The Martha Washington. Purse $200,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

SECRET OATH*** was impressive in a two-turn maiden allowance win in October at Churchill, and she simply dominated her eight rivals in an allowance tune-up, and figures to benefit from another fast pace. OPTIONALITY has been a clear winner in three consecutive races, including stake wins at Remington and Zia. HYPERSPORT was a badly beaten fourth behind the top selection in her two-turn debut, but she can show marked improvement with kinder rating.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Secret OathContrerasLukas2-1

4 OptionalitySantanaAsmussen9-5

1 HypersportPereiraMason8-1

3 Como SquareVelazquezCox5-2

2 Princess PaulineArrietaAsmussen8-1

5 Cupid's MusicQuinonezDurham20-1