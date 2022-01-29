Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis for Jan. 29

LEE'S LOCK Quick to Blame in the 11th
BEST BET Whelen Springs in the fifth
LONG SHOT The Queen Jules in the second
FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)
MEET 61-192 (31.8%)
CONFIDENCE RATINGS
****confident choice
***plenty to like
**things to like
*educated guess
1 Purse $43,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance
LONG TERM THINKING** was a clear winner in a $30k claimer earlier this month, and he was claimed by top connections and he has been consistently good at Oaklawn. FLAT LUCKY is a good finisher who has finished in the money in eight consecutive races, and he likely needed his last race after a long layoff. SUBSTANTIAL overcame a slow start when defeating six rivals at a similar condition last month, and he was a decisive winner last April at Oaklawn.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
1 Long Term ThinkingSantanaAsmussen2-1
8 Flat LuckyCabreraMoquett8-1
2 SubstantialHiraldoMoysey5-1
3 SturgillBaileyHaran9-2
4 UltimateTorresMartin7-2
6 Bull HollowGonzalezMason12-1
7 Wild BehaviorGarciaSharp6-1
5 Cold as HellCourtLukas15-1
2 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000
THE QUEEN JULES** was competitive with and beat better last season in New York, and he appears to be working smartly for new trainer Thomas Van Berg. DON'T FORGET rallied to third as a post-time favorite, and he likes the surface at Oaklawn and is taking a slight drop for high percentage connections. STORM ADVISORY was an eight-length winner just two races back at Belmont, and he may have been too close to a fast pace when beaten at odds-on in his first start at the meeting.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
10 The Queen JulesCourtVan Berg6-1
9 Don't ForgetCohenDiodoro3-1
7 Storm AdvisoryArrietaContreras5-1
1 Riverboat GamblerSantanaMaker4-1
4 Tappin Fora DanceGonzalezMason12-1
11 Alex's StrikeTohillMartin10-1
8 California SwingVazquezVillafranco12-1
2 Lonely PrivateCabreraHawley15-1
3 Town ChampFrancoMcKnight10-1
13 FutileContrerasVance8-1
12 ArchiemyboyHiraldoBecker20-1
6 Verrazano FirstPereiraAsmussen10-1
5 SkyscannerTorresShorter30-1
3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance
WOBBERJOD** followed an eight-length debut win at Remington with a swift conditioned claiming victory three weeks ago at Oaklawn, and the lightly raced and improving gelding is the one to beat. SEAU was beaten a head after contesting the pace in his local debut, and the 10-time winner has an experience edge over the top selection. HORSE GREEDY defeated $10,000 rivals in game fashion Jan, 14, and he is the leading money earner and represents a strong team.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
6 WobberjodCabreraMoquett3-1
9 SeauVazquezMcKnight7-2
5 Horse GreedyCohenDiodoro4-1
7 Firery TaleArrietaMatthews5-1
8 Petit VerdotHiraldoVan Berg10-1
4 Press SnoozeFrancoChleborad6-1
3 Gold EndeavorContrerasHartman10-1
2 Past PostBaileyHaran15-1
1 RepleteGonzalezGreen20-1
5 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight
WHELEN SPRINGS**** rushed up after breaking a touch slow and continued to battle to the wire in a photo finish defeat, and he drew an improved post and likely graduates with a better start. WHERE'S RANDY was likely best in a troubled second-place debut, but was a bit dull finishing two positions behind the top selection in his second start. He is talented but has a bad habit of breaking poorly. KILGORE has been forwardly placed in two competitive races, and he picks up Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
9 Whelen SpringsSantanaOrtiz5-2
7 Where's RandyHiraldoMorse3-1
13 KilgoreVelazquezMoquett5-1
3 ChalecoWalesWitt10-1
2 Atta PartyCanchariSilva8-1
6 Allo EnryArrietaDeville6-1
12 Max's HeartCabreraSmith5-1
11 Mo VodkaGarciaMilligan10-1
4 Mucho Rocket CatCohenMartin20-1
5 Gentlemens JetVazquezMoquett15-1
1 TwentytwentyredoLopezCreighton30-1
10 Point BlankCourtFires30-1
8 JustdennisBorelHewitt30-1
6 Purse $43,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance
KERSHAW** rallied from far back finishing second over a surface (wet) he typically does not race well over. A better start and fast track will make him tough to hold off in the stretch. LORD DRAGON has finished with energy in consecutive wins, including a runaway score at this level last month. PATS PROPERTY set a fast pace and kept on running in an upset victory Dec. 10, and the lightly raced colt appears vastly improved as a 4-year-old.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
9 KershawPereiraAmescua4-1
3 Lord DragonArrietaHartman3-1
4 Pats PropertyHarrHaran30-1
8 ShortlistGerouxVan Berg10-1
10 LastchanceatgloryContrerasContreras12-1
12 EgoHiraldoHolthus8-1
1 Bourbon FrontierFrancoPotts5-1
7 River EchoCabreraBroberg12-1
6 Leader of MenGonzalezBarkley10-1
11 HyperfocusCohenMcKnight6-1
2 Alex JoonGarciaSchultz12-1
13 MoroccoVazquezCompton10-1
5 Last MartiniCourtFires30-1
7 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight
FAVORITE OUTLAW*** put away the opposing speed but was left vulnerable to a late-running winner in a strong runner-up debut, and she benefits from having a race and moving off the rail. INSOLITO broke like a rocket and gave ground grudgingly in a third-place debut, and he has recorded strong subsequent breezes and may prove tougher to catch. SLIM MAN was quickly getting to the winner in an encouraging second-place debut, and trainer Brad Cox boasts a strong win percentage with second-time starters.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
5 Favorite OutlawSantanaAsmussen5-2
2 InsolitoVelazquezCox3-1
10 Slim ManGerouxCox3-1
8 Improbable JourneyQuinonezJones9-2
1 Royal KingCohenRobertson20-1
3 Unstable PrinceCabreraMartin12-1
9 SkylineGarciaMilligan20-1
7 Island MusicContrerasLukas10-1
6 Driven OnePereiraMason30-1
4 Paid in FullJohnsonHartlage20-1
8 Purse $100,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance
DIVINE ARMOR** has finished in the money in 4 of 5 races at this condition in southern California, and he is a good finisher in a field with several speed types. FAN CLUB quickly drew off defeating maiden allowance rivals over this track, and he wheeled back 14 days later and recorded a bullet workout. CALIBRATE was battle tested in GI races as a juvenile, and he finished second at this condition last season at Churchill.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
6 Divine ArmorVelazquezHollendorfer6-1
8 Fan ClubGerouxCox7-2
9 CalibrateSantanaAsmussen4-1
7 IndimaajVazquezDiodoro3-1
2 MiacometHiraldoLukas10-1
1 Palace CoupCohenDiodoro5-1
3 Quarterback DakGarciaCates12-1
5 Martini BluCabreraRobertson10-1
10 Hunt the FrontHarrZito20-1
4 Mine Own StarArrietaContreras15-1
11 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight
QUICK TO BLAME**** was beaten a head while 6 lengths clear of third after contesting a fast pace in his two-turn debut, and he recorded a subsequent bullet 5-furlong breeze and is strictly the one to catch and beat. GOIN TO THE SHOW finished third behind a recent repeat winner in an encouraging career debut, and he is moving from an outside to inside post. DEPUTY CONNECT finished well after a poor start in his 6-furlong debut, and big improvement is likely with the experience and stretch out.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
4 Quick to BlameGerouxCox5-2
1 Goin to the ShowArrietaPuhich8-1
13 Deputy ConnectVelazquezCox5-1
7 Ten GaugeSantanaAsmussen5-1
9 Curly TailCourtStewart15-1
3 Skate to HeavenVazquezDiodoro7-2
5 Life On the NilePereiraHollendorfer12-1
2 Ethereal RoadContrerasLukas10-1
8 Mistical CurlinCohenMcPeek8-1
6 Seven FlatVelazquezMoquett12-1
11 MumayazHiraldoPeitz10-1
10 MiniconjouGarciaMilligan12-1
12 King DoodleFrancoMaker20-1