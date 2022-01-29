Sections
Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis for Jan. 29

by Rick Lee | Today at 1:55 a.m.

LEE'S LOCK Quick to Blame in the 11th

BEST BET Whelen Springs in the fifth

LONG SHOT The Queen Jules in the second

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 61-192 (31.8%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $43,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LONG TERM THINKING** was a clear winner in a $30k claimer earlier this month, and he was claimed by top connections and he has been consistently good at Oaklawn. FLAT LUCKY is a good finisher who has finished in the money in eight consecutive races, and he likely needed his last race after a long layoff. SUBSTANTIAL overcame a slow start when defeating six rivals at a similar condition last month, and he was a decisive winner last April at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Long Term ThinkingSantanaAsmussen2-1

8 Flat LuckyCabreraMoquett8-1

2 SubstantialHiraldoMoysey5-1

3 SturgillBaileyHaran9-2

4 UltimateTorresMartin7-2

6 Bull HollowGonzalezMason12-1

7 Wild BehaviorGarciaSharp6-1

5 Cold as HellCourtLukas15-1

2 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

THE QUEEN JULES** was competitive with and beat better last season in New York, and he appears to be working smartly for new trainer Thomas Van Berg. DON'T FORGET rallied to third as a post-time favorite, and he likes the surface at Oaklawn and is taking a slight drop for high percentage connections. STORM ADVISORY was an eight-length winner just two races back at Belmont, and he may have been too close to a fast pace when beaten at odds-on in his first start at the meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 The Queen JulesCourtVan Berg6-1

9 Don't ForgetCohenDiodoro3-1

7 Storm AdvisoryArrietaContreras5-1

1 Riverboat GamblerSantanaMaker4-1

4 Tappin Fora DanceGonzalezMason12-1

11 Alex's StrikeTohillMartin10-1

8 California SwingVazquezVillafranco12-1

2 Lonely PrivateCabreraHawley15-1

3 Town ChampFrancoMcKnight10-1

13 FutileContrerasVance8-1

12 ArchiemyboyHiraldoBecker20-1

6 Verrazano FirstPereiraAsmussen10-1

5 SkyscannerTorresShorter30-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

WOBBERJOD** followed an eight-length debut win at Remington with a swift conditioned claiming victory three weeks ago at Oaklawn, and the lightly raced and improving gelding is the one to beat. SEAU was beaten a head after contesting the pace in his local debut, and the 10-time winner has an experience edge over the top selection. HORSE GREEDY defeated $10,000 rivals in game fashion Jan, 14, and he is the leading money earner and represents a strong team.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 WobberjodCabreraMoquett3-1

9 SeauVazquezMcKnight7-2

5 Horse GreedyCohenDiodoro4-1

7 Firery TaleArrietaMatthews5-1

8 Petit VerdotHiraldoVan Berg10-1

4 Press SnoozeFrancoChleborad6-1

3 Gold EndeavorContrerasHartman10-1

2 Past PostBaileyHaran15-1

1 RepleteGonzalezGreen20-1

5 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

WHELEN SPRINGS**** rushed up after breaking a touch slow and continued to battle to the wire in a photo finish defeat, and he drew an improved post and likely graduates with a better start. WHERE'S RANDY was likely best in a troubled second-place debut, but was a bit dull finishing two positions behind the top selection in his second start. He is talented but has a bad habit of breaking poorly. KILGORE has been forwardly placed in two competitive races, and he picks up Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Whelen SpringsSantanaOrtiz5-2

7 Where's RandyHiraldoMorse3-1

13 KilgoreVelazquezMoquett5-1

3 ChalecoWalesWitt10-1

2 Atta PartyCanchariSilva8-1

6 Allo EnryArrietaDeville6-1

12 Max's HeartCabreraSmith5-1

11 Mo VodkaGarciaMilligan10-1

4 Mucho Rocket CatCohenMartin20-1

5 Gentlemens JetVazquezMoquett15-1

1 TwentytwentyredoLopezCreighton30-1

10 Point BlankCourtFires30-1

8 JustdennisBorelHewitt30-1

6 Purse $43,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

KERSHAW** rallied from far back finishing second over a surface (wet) he typically does not race well over. A better start and fast track will make him tough to hold off in the stretch. LORD DRAGON has finished with energy in consecutive wins, including a runaway score at this level last month. PATS PROPERTY set a fast pace and kept on running in an upset victory Dec. 10, and the lightly raced colt appears vastly improved as a 4-year-old.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 KershawPereiraAmescua4-1

3 Lord DragonArrietaHartman3-1

4 Pats PropertyHarrHaran30-1

8 ShortlistGerouxVan Berg10-1

10 LastchanceatgloryContrerasContreras12-1

12 EgoHiraldoHolthus8-1

1 Bourbon FrontierFrancoPotts5-1

7 River EchoCabreraBroberg12-1

6 Leader of MenGonzalezBarkley10-1

11 HyperfocusCohenMcKnight6-1

2 Alex JoonGarciaSchultz12-1

13 MoroccoVazquezCompton10-1

5 Last MartiniCourtFires30-1

7 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

FAVORITE OUTLAW*** put away the opposing speed but was left vulnerable to a late-running winner in a strong runner-up debut, and she benefits from having a race and moving off the rail. INSOLITO broke like a rocket and gave ground grudgingly in a third-place debut, and he has recorded strong subsequent breezes and may prove tougher to catch. SLIM MAN was quickly getting to the winner in an encouraging second-place debut, and trainer Brad Cox boasts a strong win percentage with second-time starters.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Favorite OutlawSantanaAsmussen5-2

2 InsolitoVelazquezCox3-1

10 Slim ManGerouxCox3-1

8 Improbable JourneyQuinonezJones9-2

1 Royal KingCohenRobertson20-1

3 Unstable PrinceCabreraMartin12-1

9 SkylineGarciaMilligan20-1

7 Island MusicContrerasLukas10-1

6 Driven OnePereiraMason30-1

4 Paid in FullJohnsonHartlage20-1

8 Purse $100,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

DIVINE ARMOR** has finished in the money in 4 of 5 races at this condition in southern California, and he is a good finisher in a field with several speed types. FAN CLUB quickly drew off defeating maiden allowance rivals over this track, and he wheeled back 14 days later and recorded a bullet workout. CALIBRATE was battle tested in GI races as a juvenile, and he finished second at this condition last season at Churchill.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Divine ArmorVelazquezHollendorfer6-1

8 Fan ClubGerouxCox7-2

9 CalibrateSantanaAsmussen4-1

7 IndimaajVazquezDiodoro3-1

2 MiacometHiraldoLukas10-1

1 Palace CoupCohenDiodoro5-1

3 Quarterback DakGarciaCates12-1

5 Martini BluCabreraRobertson10-1

10 Hunt the FrontHarrZito20-1

4 Mine Own StarArrietaContreras15-1

11 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

QUICK TO BLAME**** was beaten a head while 6 lengths clear of third after contesting a fast pace in his two-turn debut, and he recorded a subsequent bullet 5-furlong breeze and is strictly the one to catch and beat. GOIN TO THE SHOW finished third behind a recent repeat winner in an encouraging career debut, and he is moving from an outside to inside post. DEPUTY CONNECT finished well after a poor start in his 6-furlong debut, and big improvement is likely with the experience and stretch out.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Quick to BlameGerouxCox5-2

1 Goin to the ShowArrietaPuhich8-1

13 Deputy ConnectVelazquezCox5-1

7 Ten GaugeSantanaAsmussen5-1

9 Curly TailCourtStewart15-1

3 Skate to HeavenVazquezDiodoro7-2

5 Life On the NilePereiraHollendorfer12-1

2 Ethereal RoadContrerasLukas10-1

8 Mistical CurlinCohenMcPeek8-1

6 Seven FlatVelazquezMoquett12-1

11 MumayazHiraldoPeitz10-1

10 MiniconjouGarciaMilligan12-1

12 King DoodleFrancoMaker20-1

Print Headline: Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post -- noon

