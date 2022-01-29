Rick Lee's Southwest Stakes selections

Rick Lee's picks

9 The Southwest. Grade III. Purse $750,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

NEWGRANGE** won the GIII Sham in only his second career start, and he figures to be on the lead or pressing the pace for trainer Bob Baffert, who is always difficult to beat in Hot Springs. DASH ATTACK overcame a less than ideal trip winning the Smarty Jones, and this is another lightly raced colt with plenty of talent. OSBOURNE finished his 2-year-old campaign finishing a close second in the Springboard Mile at Remington, and the winner is an unbeaten colt with a bright future. BARBER ROAD finished second in the Smarty Jones, and he was another who did not have a great trip and he did gallop out strongest.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 NewgrangeVelazquezBaffert2-1

2 Dash AttackCohenMcPeek7-2

6 OsbourneCabreraMoquett8-1

8 Barber RoadSantanaOrtiz5-1

12 VivarGerouxCox12-1

4 KavodArrietaHartman12-1

9 Classic MomentGarciaAsmussen12-1

1 Ben DieselCourtStewart10-1

7 IgnitisContrerasLukas10-1

5 Costa TerraPereiraAsmussen12-1

3 Don'tcrossthedevilVazquezD'Amato30-1

11 Call Me JamalFrancoPuhich30-1