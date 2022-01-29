Robot janitors take on new Sam's Club task

Sam's Club is making its robotic floor scrubbers do double duty by outfitting them with automated inventory devices, the company said Friday.

Walmart Inc.'s members-only warehouse division already has a floor scrubber at each of its 599 clubs nationwide. Both the robots and their new Inventory Scan towers are made by Tennant Co. and powered by Brain Corp's operating system.

The gray towers mounted on the floor cleaners have an electronic "eye" that is activated when an employee flips a switch on the back of the little robot.

The cloud-connected scanner captures data as the floor scrubber moves through store aisles. It then sends managers reports on such matters as product stock levels and pricing accuracy.

"Each function negates the need for time-consuming and manual processes, reducing waste and inventory loss," the company said in a news release.

Todd Garner, vice president of in-club product management at Sam's Club, said the critical data the scanners gather "assures items are available and easy to locate in the club, freeing up time for our associates to focus on members and the shopping experience they deserve."

Walmart at one time used autonomous shelf scanners by Bay Area firm Bossa Nova Robotics in about 500 of its U.S. stores. But the retailer said in November 2020 that it was scrapping the machines.

Walmart initially ordered 50 of the Bossa Nova robots in 2017. In January 2020, the robotics company said it would have its 6-foot-tall inventory scanners in 1,000 Walmart stores that summer.

Neither Walmart nor Bossa Nova gave a reason for the breakup. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that sources said Walmart "found different, sometimes simpler solutions that proved just as useful."

Walmart continues to use Brain Corp's floor scrubbers.

Both Walmart and Sam's Club use advanced technologies, but their different business models may account for innovations working for one and not the other, said Carol Spieckerman, a retail consultant and president of Spieckerman Retail

It could be that Sam's Club's business is far less complex and has a smaller footprint than Walmart, Spieckerman said.

"Sam's strategy is to focus on a select number of high-volume-potential products, whereas Walmart's model is to provide massive assortment across innumerable categories," Spieckerman said.