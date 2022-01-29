FRIDAY’S ROUNDUPS

BOYS

BENTON 72, SYLVAN HILLS 46 Cam Harris and Carter Harrison both had 15 points for Benton (8-8, 2-4 5A-Central), which evened its record on the season. Chris Tropp scored 13 points and Ajaden Gray added 10 points for the Panthers.

BERRYVILLE 67, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 50 Jake Wilson tallied a game-high 25 points for Berryville (20-4, 7-1 4A-1), which battled back in the third quarter. Nate Allen had 14 points and Kade Davidson contributed 11 points for the Bobcats, who outscored the Saints 24-10 in that third after trailing 25-24 at halftime. Khalil Mobley provided 17 points and John Caleb Phillip had 10 points for Shiloh Christian (5-14, 2-7).

BIGELOW 53, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 36 Three players landed in double figures for Bigelow (15-5, 11-2 2A-5), led by Bennett Wilson's 18 points. Ethan Hall had 11 points and Javon Orr tallied 10 points for the Panthers. Reece Beaudin led South Side Bee Branch (11-19, 1-12) with nine points.

CHARLESTON 52, BOONEVILLE 40 Brandon Scott had 23 points and Brevyn Ketter came up with 12 points in a 12-point victory for Charleston (8-7, 6-3 3A-4). Reese Merechka tossed in 11 points for the Tigers. Raiden Ferguson and Evan Escobedo each had 12 points for Booneville (11-9, 5-4).

COTTER 44, FLIPPIN 40 Hudson Adams came away with 12 points and eight rebounds for Cotter (18-11, 10-3 2A-1), which handed its rival its first league defeat. Gabe Davis scored 15 points for Flippin (16-11, 9-1).

DUMAS 50, SMACKOVER 29 Mike Reddick had 21 points for Dumas (18-1, 7-0 3A-8), which has yet to lose a conference game. Tommy Reddick added 11 points for the Bobcats.

GREENWOOD 44, GREENBRIER 43 Samuel Forbus led the way with 11 points for Greenwood (7-14, 3-4 5A-West) in its razor-close decision. Jay Wright and Peyton Presson both had nine points for the Bulldogs.

IZARD COUNTY 49, VIOLA 42 Gunner Gleghorn polished off Senior Night with 22 points as Izard County (16-11, 9-4 1A-2) held on. Archer Booth added nine points for the Cougars.

MAGNOLIA 55, WATSON CHAPEL 46 Derrian Ford gathered 26 points and eight rebounds to help keep Magnolia (15-0, 6-0 4A-8) unbeaten. Nevi Tell scored 14 points and handed out four assists, and Marcus Snider supplied 10 points for the Panthers.

MARMADUKE 64, RECTOR 57 Jason Mathis and Blake Gipson scored 15 points apiece for Marmaduke (8-19, 1-11 2A-3), which withstood an onslaught from Cooper Rabjohn to stop a seven-game losing skid. Rabjohn scored 46 points for Rector (18-8, 7-3).

MAUMELLE CHARTER 76, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 54 Caleb Ross dropped in 36 points as Maumelle Charter (15-10, 10-2 2A-5) dominated. Mason Heslep had 12 points and Dustin Gunn closed with 10 points for the Falcons.

MILLS 70, PULASKI ACADEMY 34 Jaylon Ento put in 14 points and grabbed five steals for Mills (11-7, 6-1 4A-5) in a blowout. Q.J. King had 12 points and five assists and Noah Chambers helped with nine points and 10 rebounds for the Comets. Jordan Moore also had eight points and three rebounds for Mills.

MORRILTON 75, DARDANELLE 41 Joseph Pinion piled up 32 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in a romp for Morrilton (14-6, 7-1 4A-4). Jacorey Mosley had 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals for the Devil Dogs, who strengthened their hold on first place in the league.

ROSE BUD 51, BALD KNOB 44 Rece Hipp delivered 23 points in a hard-fought win for Rose Bud (18-3, 10-2 3A-2). Jared Wray also had 14 points for the Ramblers. Braden Davis scored 16 points and Micah Story came up with 15 points for Bald Knob (12-10, 4-8).

SILOAM SPRINGS 35, VILONIA 34 Josh Stewart had 19 points as Siloam Springs (13-5, 5-1 5A-West) moved a half-game back of first place in the conference standings.

STUTTGART 53, WYNNE 44 Arlie Lee's 20 points allowed Stuttgart (14-4, 6-2 4A-5) to pull away. Cedric Hawkins collected 13 points and Kendrick Hawkins had 11 points, including an 8-of-9 effort from the free-throw line. Darcys Jackson had 13 points for Wynne (3-13, 0-6).

GIRLS

BENTON 66, SYLVAN HILLS 32 Alyssa Houston finished with 26 points and 18 rebounds as Benton (14-5, 4-2 5A-Central) took care of Sylvan Hills (12-5, 4-2) at home. Houston also had four assists and three steals. Presly Chism scored 16 points, while Wesleigh Ferguson had 15 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals. The Lady Panthers led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter, 33-20 at halftime and 53-27 at the end of the third quarter.

BIGELOW 53, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 44 Aubrey Evans had 24 points as Bigelow (15-2, 13-0 2A-5) boosted its perfect conference mark. Emma Wilson scored 17 points for the Lady Panthers, who have won 12 straight games. Jewel Walley ended with 12 points and Brinkley Smith collected 11 points for South Side Bee Branch (14-15, 7-6).

BOONEVILLE 54, CHARLESTON 31 Heaven Sanchez finished with 22 points for Booneville (19-0, 9-0 3A-4), which stayed perfect. Leigh Swint had 10 points and Hayley Roberts mustered up nine points for the Lady Bearcats. Kytan Johnson's nine points were tops for Charleston (7-5, 4-4).

CONWAY 73, BRYANT 42 Chloe Clardy had a team-high 22 points in a rout for top-ranked Conway (20-1, 6-0 6A-Central). Emerie Bohanon scored 16 points and Savannah Scott finished with 12 points for the Lady Wampus Cats. Emileigh Muse had 10 points for Bryant (10-7, 1-5).

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 56, MAUMELLE CHARTER 26 Josie Williams had 16 points in a 30-point pasting for Conway Christian (11-10, 7-5 2A-5). Kara Keathley added 11 points and Mallory Malone scored seven points for the Lady Eagles.

COTTER 58, FLIPPIN 51 Morgan Chick had 17 points and Kate Cheek totaled 15 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists to carry Cotter (16-8, 10-2 2A-1) to a close win. Tylar Coots poured in 10 points and four assists for the Lady Warriors. Brooke Leininger's 17 points paced Flippin (17-9, 10-1).

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 55, MOUNT ST. MARY 23 Jordan Marshall scored 15 points as Central (15-4, 4-2 6A-Central) blew past the Belles. Aven Sasser had 11 points, while both Lillian Jackson and Silondria Ingraham ended with eight points for the Lady Tigers. Elea Blakely had nine points to lead Mount St. Mary (4-15, 0-7).

ROSE BUD 49, BALD KNOB 47 Aubree Calhoun scored 17 points and Kyanna Poole added 13 points in a win for Rose Bud (11-10, 8-4 3A-2). Kyndal Rooks contributed 12 points for the Lady Ramblers. Reigana Ward scored a game-high 23 points and Treasure Smithson tacked on 13 points for Bald Knob (12-12, 4-8).

RUSSELLVILLE 60, VAN BUREN 48 Russellville (10-4, 4-1 5A-West) grabbed a second-quarter lead and never gave it up. Gracie Campbell paced three Lady Cyclones in double figures with 17 points, while Shyisha Willis scored 13 points and Taleigha Ealy added 12 points. Brooklyn Kannady scored 14 points to lead Van Buren (6-13, 1-6), which trailed 35-22 at halftime.

SALEM 41, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 23 Chelsea Hamilton scored 13 points for Salem (12-6, 4-3 2A-2), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Marleigh Sellars powered in nine points for the Lady Greyhounds.

WYNNE 53, STUTTGART 23 Zahryia Baker had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals as Wynne (15-5, 7-0 4A-5) won its eighth straight game. Darienne Carter finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, while Shay Lewis added seven points and five steals for the Lady Jackets, who led 43-19 at the end of three quarters.

THURSDAY'S LATE ROUNDUP

BOYS

MAMMOTH SPRING 58, ARMOREL 34 Nathaneal Rogers's 14 points opened the doors for Mammoth Spring (14-12, 8-2 1A-3) to walk away with a double-digit victory. Gavin Boddie scored 12 points and Garet O'Dell had 11 points for the Bears.

GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 66, ARMOREL 30 Four players finished with at least 10 points for Mammoth Spring (20-6, 6-0 1A-3), which remained unblemished in conference action. Megyn Upton had 20 points and Brynn Washam ended with 18 points for the Lady Bears, who also beat their league counterparts 93-23 on Nov. 19. Sara Crowe and Chevell Graves both contributed 10 points as well for Mammoth Spring.