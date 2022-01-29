Russellville clamps defense on Van Buren

VAN BUREN -- After a tough loss Tuesday night, Russellville bounced back thanks to a strong defensive performance.

The Crimson Cyclones forced 16 turnovers and outrebounded Van Buren to grab a 63-42 5A-West road victory Friday in Bates Arena.

Russellville (13-7, 5-1), which lost to Vilonia on Tuesday night, jumped back into a virtual three-way tie for first in the 5A-West with Siloam Springs (5-1) and Vilonia (6-1). The Panthers edged the Eagles 35-34 in Vilonia Friday night.

"We had a tough loss on Tuesday, so we challenged our guys and they rose to the occasion," Cyclone coach Kyle Pennington said. "I was proud of the way they played tonight."

The Cyclones, thanks in part to 11 first-half turnovers, bolted to a 35-16 halftime lead and the Pointers (10-9, 3-4) could never get the game back to under double-figures in the second half.

"We closed it to 13 and we still had time (in the second half), but we could not keep them off the glass," Van Buren coach Brad Autry said. "Credit our guys who were trying to do the right thing, but Russellville had better and strong athletes that jumped over us -- not fouling us. We got bodies on them, but we could not keep them off the glass."

Donyae May paced Russellville with a game-high 20 points while Marccus Jackson added 10. Glavine McDonald led three Pointers in double figures with 14 points while Jaxon Cazzell scored 12 and Conner Myers added 11.

The Cyclones seized control of the game at the start, bolting out to a 21-8 lead after one quarter, then finishing the first half with a 13-6 spurt to build a comfortable 35-16 lead at halftime. May had 12 in the first half to lead Russellville.

"Defensively, we want to make people uncomfortable, and I thought we did that tonight," Pennington said. "The guys were playing their tail off. To beat a team like Van Buren on their home floor by 20 points with that kind of effort is something to be proud of."

Autry said Russellville's man defense was switching on every screen, no matter the position.

"All five positions switch on defense and when they get you on the side, they want to keep the ball on that side and overload it and force you to play up or over and we could not," Autry said. "They are a veteran team that is strong and athletic."

After falling behind 47-23 midway in the third quarter, the Pointers mounted a rally with a 15-4 run, capped by a Cazzell 3-pointer to get with 51-38 with 6:30 left. Van Buren, though, could not get any closer.