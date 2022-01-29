Shots near Little Rock Central lead to school's lockdown

Students and staff members at Little Rock Central High School were placed on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon after someone heard shots in the area, but the school was not targeted or struck by bullets, authorities said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., shots were heard near the school, Principal Nancy Rousseau wrote in an email to parents Friday afternoon, and the campus was locked down as a precaution.

Rousseau lifted the lockdown shortly before 1:20 p.m., and students returned to classes. All students and staff members were safe, and there was no damage to the building, Rousseau wrote.

Police have no reason to believe the school was targeted, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said, echoing what Rousseau wrote in her email.

It was unclear, however, where the shots came from. Rousseau's email said police thought the shots came from a vehicle that left the area, but Edwards said he hadn't heard that.

Investigating officers suggested that some "kids" in the area fired a gun, Edwards said, but there was little evidence at the scene to be sure.

"Nothing looked suspicious in the area," Edwards said, adding that he didn't want to speculate without more information.

In October, someone firing a gun a few blocks south of the high school and bullets hit the building twice, leading to a lockdown, early dismissal and online classes the next day as police gathered evidence.

Police do not think that incident targeted the school either, although a student's car parked near the school was struck by bullets.