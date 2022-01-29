Siloam Springs veteran nominated for Forbes 40 under 40 list

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Mike Henry has been a veteran, businessman and board member during his lifetime. Now he has been nominated as one of the 40 under 40 by Forbes Magazine.

Henry found out about the nomination Jan. 17 and had his interview with Forbes the next day, he said.

"It was a very humbling experience," Henry said. "They asked about some of the corporate consulting I've done, the nonprofit work I've been involved with and a business I started while I was in the service."

Early years and military

Henry did not discuss his childhood except to say that he played soccer until high school when he switched to football. He also was a part of the drumline as a snare drummer, he said.

Growing up, Henry never had wanted to join the military but decided to do it when he was a junior in high school.

"I wanted to do something with my life, and it led me to the Navy," Henry said.

He joined the Navy, served for 5½ years and achieved the rank of Petty Officer Second Class, he said.

While Henry was in the Navy, he started a consulting firm called HT Global Consulting.

"HT Global Consulting was a global business consulting company that specializes in providing a complete range of software services, marketing and business solutions," Henry said.

Henry would consult for these companies, and later the company would grow to link experts in their field with companies who needed assistance, he said.

It was not Henry's first attempt at business, but it did help Henry grow his network and juggle his work family and Naval career, he explained.

Civilian life and volunteering

After Henry got out of the military, he and his family moved back to Siloam Springs to be closer to family. Henry got a job managing audits for the motels on Rainbow Curve in Bentonville, he said. Shortly after, Henry joined a restaurant group and helped to open a Jimmy John's across from where the hotels are located.

Eventually, Henry moved on and began focusing on marketing for other companies. In 2019, Henry became the chief marketing officer for Victory's Service Dog Ranch, he said.

Henry enjoys playing music for fun, he said. He plays drums, guitar and piano. Henry also enjoys spending time with his son, who is turning eight, and his parents and sister, he said.

Volunteering is also something Henry is passionate about. Since 2017, Henry has served as the second vice commander for American Legion Post 29 in Siloam Springs, as well as being the commander for the Legion Riders.

Along with the American Legion, Henry also volunteers at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674, also in Siloam Springs.

He recently transferred his membership in the VFW from his old post in Lakeside, Calif., to Siloam Springs so he doesn't have a position with the Siloam Springs post yet, he said. Henry also consults for other nonprofit groups like Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Boys and Girls Club, he said.

The future

Henry is not sure about the future but is right now focusing on the Arkansas Business 40 Under 40 nomination. Henry said he had heard rumors about the nomination from different business partners but was still surprised to receive the call.

"It's an honor to know that I am thought about like that in a professional manner," he said. "That said, there are so many great nominees out there in the same tech startup category that the chances of me actually getting it are slim."

Henry said he believes he should receive notification about the results of the nomination in March. His next goal is to go for a Michelin Star, he said.

In February, Henry said he would head up the Four Chaplains presentation. He said it would be at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at Community Christian Fellowship.