Springdale man sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing man

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Friday for stabbing another man.

Samuel Casey, 24, pleaded guilty to battery. The plea was under an agreement Paul Reynolds, Casey's attorney, reached with Bryan Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor.

Casey was arrested July 31, 2020.

Bentonville police officers went to 1117 S.E. 33rd St. at 3:31 p.m. that day for a report of a stabbing, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Police found an injured Ollen Dean Stepp by a van and Eric Casey -- Samuel Casey's father -- applying pressure to a wound in Stepp's back, according to the affidavit. Stepp was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, and police later learned Stepp had a punctured lung and broken rib, the affidavit states.

Stepp told police he confronted Samuel Casey after Casey threatened him with a knife, the affidavit states.

Stepp said he told Casey he would knock his teeth out with a bat if he opened the blade of the knife, according to the affidavit. Stepp said Casey threatened to kill him and lunged at him with the knife, the affidavit states.

Casey told police he stabbed Stepp in self-defense. He said he had a concussion from Stepp hitting him with the bat, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Casey's guilty plea.