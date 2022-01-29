Super Quiz: Sir Who?

1. Singer, songwriter and composer whose hits include "Candle in the Wind."

2. Name both of the two Beatles who were knighted.

3. He played the title role in the 1982 film "Gandhi."

4. Co-founder of Microsoft.

5. He was first to ascend Mount Everest.

6. He played Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs."

7. The lead singer of the Rolling Stones.

8. "Master of Suspense" who directed "Psycho" and "Rear Window."

9. He is best known as the lead singer of the rock band U2.

ANSWERS:

1. Elton John

2. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

3. Ben Kingsley

4. Bill Gates

5. Edmund Hillary

6. Anthony Hopkins

7. Mick Jagger

8. Alfred Hitchcock

9. Bono (Paul David Hewson)