The great unifier

Shortly before the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, I received a call from a friend who works for the Venture Center. That's the nonprofit organization in downtown Little Rock that has done so much in recent years to ensure that Arkansas remains a key player in the financial technology industry.

I was asked if I would be willing to lead an outing for the Venture Center's staff to some of the Delta barbecue joints I've written about through the years. Never one to turn down such a request, I agreed to lead the tour.

We made our way to Clarksdale, Miss., and back that day. One of the stops was Jones Bar-B-Q Diner at Marianna. The group fell in love not only with the barbecue but also with the restaurant's owner, a humble man locals refer to simply as Mr. Harold.

"Since at least the 1910s, Jones Bar-B-Q Diner has existed in Marianna in some form," Brock Hyland writes in his history of Arkansas barbecue. "Walter Jones was the founder and first pitmaster, along with his brother, Joe Jones, and partner Tobe Key. Originally located in Walter Jones' dogtrot shack, the operation moved to the current location in 1964, a white cinderblock building.

"Jones Bar-B-Q remains Arkansas' oldest barbecue restaurant and, according to John T. Edge of the Southern Foodways Alliance, might be the 'oldest Black-owned restaurant in the South and perhaps one of the oldest family-owned Black restaurants in the nation.' It has been speculated that Jones Bar-B-Q was the first racially integrated institution in the state."

I was stuck at home in February 2021, waiting on my vaccination, when word came on a Sunday morning that the Marianna restaurant was on fire. I posted the news on social media. Within minutes, my phone rang. It was the Venture Center's Mimi San Pedro, offering to lead a fundraising effort to rebuild the restaurant. Within two weeks, the folks at the Venture Center had raised $65,000.

By the fall of last year, with the Venture Center staff fully vaccinated, it was time for another outing. This time we headed to the northeast corner of the state to eat at Dixie Pig and Kream Kastle in Blytheville, the two iconic pig sandwich emporiums I wrote about in last Saturday's column.

In a van filled with several of this state's brightest people, we talked about how something like barbecue can unify Arkansas.

In his 1987 nonfiction classic "Southern Food: At Home, on the Road, in History," John Egerton wrote: "Before schools, churches, sports teams and even other restaurants in the South got around to lowering the barriers of racial segregation, many of the region's best barbecue pits maintained a thriving interracial trade."

Hyland writes: "Because of an abundance of Black pitmasters in the eastern part of the state, barbecue in Arkansas has long served as a conduit between white and Black citizens, offering white patrons the opportunity to spend dollars in Black-owned restaurants long before the Jim Crow era ended."

Two of the first recorded barbecues in Arkansas took place July 4, 1821.

Josiah Shinn wrote of a Phillips County event: "Several beeves were roasted whole and served in barbecue style. ... There must have been some beverage of very strong parts, though of this the record is silent. At this first barbecue in Phillips, good order prevailed all day long and everybody was delighted. Toasts were drunk, and at the conclusion of each salute, three to nine guns were fired."

Another large barbecue took place that day at Arkansas Post.

"Barbecue (both the cooking technique and social institution) was introduced into Arkansas Territory by Anglo settlers traveling west from the Eastern seaboard and Appalachian Mountains," Hyland writes. "By the time barbecue crossed the Mississippi River into Arkansas Territory, it was already a 150-year-old American institution and the standard form of celebration on the Fourth of July.

"With barbecue events now established as the primary social occasion of early territorial life in Arkansas, it wasn't long before politicians recognized the value of these community events as ideal platforms for electioneering since they often drew hundreds of people from 40 to 50 miles in every direction."

The Tippecanoe Club of Little Rock, which advocated the 1840 Whig presidential ticket of William Henry Harrison and John Tyler, adopted a resolution to give "a free barbecue to the people of Pulaski County and as many others from the adjoining counties as can conveniently attend."

"Campaign barbecues remained a feature of Arkansas political life well into the 20th century," Hyland writes. "Toward the end of the 1840s, barbecues in Arkansas took on a new form and function of public gathering."

The events were used to recruit volunteers to fight the Mexican War. For example, a June 1847 barbecue for Crawford County and Washington County residents attracted dozens of volunteers.

"During the years of the Civil War, social gatherings largely fell to the wayside as the social and economic traditions of Arkansas were upended," Hyland writes. "As Arkansas emerged from the Civil War and approached the 20th century, barbecue traditions remained relatively uniform. They were always large, outdoor community gatherings consisting of whiskey and questionable behavior. The meat was cooked in long, shallow earthen trenches with local hardwood such as oak and hickory. It wasn't uncommon to see meat from a variety of animals being smoked."

Things are more calm these days. Barbecue, however, still serves as our great Arkansas unifier.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.