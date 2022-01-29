Today's third stakes event showcases speedy rematches

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's $150,000 King Cotton Stakes for horses 4 years old and up offers two rematches of significance, one perhaps lost in the recent hubbub of the other.

The King Cotton is the final of three stakes races and the 10th of 11 races on Oaklawn's card today. Its post time is scheduled for 4:55 p.m.

The King Cotton's entrants include the top-two finishers in last season's King Cotton and in a 51/2-furlong optional-claiming race at Oaklawn on Dec. 10, the winner of which broke a nearly 38-year-old track record. CHC and WinStar Farm's Nashville was second in the latter, when WSS Racing's and 4 G Racing's Hollis ran 51/2 furlongs in 1:02.17 to demolish Oaklawn's former record of 1:02.60 set by Sis Pleasure Fager on Feb. 15, 1984.

Ed and Susie Orr's Bolder and Franklin Stables' and Southern Springs Stables' Seven Nation Army finished first and second, respectively, in the last King Cotton, raced on Feb. 6, 2021.

Nashville, the 5-2 morning-line favorite, and Bolder are from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. Ron Moquett trains Seven Nation Army.

Five-year-old Collusion Illusion, 11 5-1-1 and 3-1-1 in nine career graded-stakes starts, is the 3-1 second-choice in the King C0tton.

Ricardo Santana Jr. rode Hollis' track record and is set to ride him in the King Cotton. John Ortiz trains Hollis, a 7-year-old son of Street Sense and today's 4-1 morning-line third-choice.

"Hollis is doing great," Ortiz said. "He came out of that race in great shape. He didn't come back tired or anything. Ricardo said he saved some, even though he broke the track record. He said he didn't let him all out. Hopefully, we still have enough horse out there in the King Cotton."

Nashville was the 1-5 favorite in Hollis' record race, though he was more than 11 months removed from his previous start. Nashville, 5 3-1-0, is a 5-year-old son of Speightstown who won his first three starts. He won Keeneland Race Course's 6-furlong Perryville Stakes in a track-record 1:07.89 at Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 7, 2020.

Jockey Florent Geroux rode Nashville in his last start and is set to ride him again today.

"I hope we can turn the tables on the horse that beat us last time," Geroux said.

Larry Jones trains 4-year-old Bob's Edge and has asked Luis Quinonez to ride him in the King Cotton. Bob's Edge, the fourth choice on the morning line at 5-1, finished third in Oaklawn's 6-furlong Bachelor Stakes last season.

"I think Luis and Bob will be a good match," Jones said. "That's why we have him on there. Bob's style suits what Luis likes to do. He's ridden him a couple of times. He's accustomed to him, so hopefully, it will all go well."

After an eight-month layoff, Seven Nation Army finished second of seven in a 6-furlong optional-claiming race at Oaklawn on Jan. 14. Moquett said it should put the 7-year-old son of First Samurai in a familiar circumstance for success.

"That's the program that seems to work for him," Moquett said. "He likes to wheel back after a layoff, and I like his [outside] post position. There are some good horses in there. There's a Grade I winner and there are also two track record-holders."