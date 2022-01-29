Tools & Toys: PlexiDor Dog Door Inserts and Poke A Dot Organizer





PlexiDor French Door Dog Door Inserts

What's to love: The one-piece insert creates a way for those with a French door to have a door for their pets to come and go. The inserts come pre-fabricated and ready to install by replacing the original glass.

What does it do: The doors are available with small to extra-large dog doors and arrive with glazing putty and instructions. Installation, says the company, should take about two hours, but they can also provide a list of local installers. Each dog door comes with a lock and keys and the medium and larger sizes have security plates that can be installed when homeowners are on vacation or gone for extended periods of time. The website plexidors.com gives information on how to measure for available options. Prices vary by size.

Poke A Dot Organizer

What's to love: A box that can be customized with eight included dividers to create the perfect storage solution for most needs.

What does it do: The box was originally designed by the inventor as a way to protect her makeup while traveling. Dividers can be placed horizontally, vertically or at an angle to hold not just makeup but arts and crafts supplies, tools, office supplies, etc. The boxes are 8-by-10.5-inches wide and 2.5-inches deep with a secure snap-on lid. The organizers — available in clear or black — are dishwasher safe and are stackable. They sell for $19.95 each. Visit pokeadotorganizer.com for more information.



