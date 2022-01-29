UA System Division of Agriculture approved for $6M in state funds, split between rice program, conservation

A request by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture for $6 million in one-time state restricted reserve funds sailed through the Legislative Council on Friday.

The division sought $5 million for its Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center in Poinsett County in support of more than $20 million already invested in the project by Arkansas' rice farmers, interim Vice President of Agriculture Ray C. Culver III said in a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

It also sought $1 million for its endowment for conservation research to help enhance the health of Arkansas' critical waterfowl populations and bottomland hardwood wetlands, the letter said.

"We in the Division are deeply committed to using this public investment wisely," Culver said in his letter dated Jan. 19 to the Republican governor.

State Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther recommended that the Legislative Council transfer $6 million in restricted reserve funds to the Division of Agriculture.

The request was approved by the Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee on Tuesday and the full council Friday without any questions from state lawmakers.

"We want to thank Gov. Asa Hutchinson for making the request and Sen. Ron Caldwell for making the motion that the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee adopt the request," the Division of Agriculture said in a news release after Friday's meeting.

Caldwell, a Republican from Wynne, said, "I'm glad to see it happen.

"We have worked on that for several months, and I have always told everyone if we would all get on the same page that it should go through pretty easily," he said in an interview.

After the transfer of the $6 million, the state will have a balance of $87.6 million in restricted reserve funds, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration.

The approval of the request for $6 million in one-time state funds comes several months after the UA System and a group of investors terminated a contract for the sale of 6,300 acres at the Pine Tree Research Station. With the approval of the UA System board of trustees, the Division of Agriculture entered into a contract in 2020 to sell about half of its research station near Colt in St. Francis County to Lobo Farms in the Poinsett County community of Fisher.

The sale price was $17.6 million, plus a $1 million endowment for a wetlands and waterfowl conservation program.

The Division of Agriculture had planned to use $5 million of the Pine Tree proceeds to match a grant from the producer-funded Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board.

Until the contract for the sale of the land at the Pine Tree Research Station was terminated, UA officials had defended the sale in the face of months of criticism from state lawmakers, including Caldwell, and Arkansas residents who hunt and fish on the 6,300 acres. The acreage was managed for years by the state Game and Fish Commission as a wildlife demonstration area.

In 2021, the Arkansas General Assembly enacted two laws prohibiting the Pine Tree sale to Lobo.

Caldwell said Friday that he favors transferring ownership of the land away from the university into "a neutral ownership position, and then leave that land open in perpetuity to the public.

"That's still our goal," he said

Asked whether he wants the state to purchase the land from the university, "it could be either through the Game and Fish Foundation, someone else could come in and purchase it [or] the state could purchase it," he said.

"We purchase land for state parks. Why would we not purchase land for wildlife management areas?"

Caldwell said it's not unusual for the state to own land that the Game and Fish Commission manages.

According to the UA Division of Agriculture, $5 million of the restricted reserve funds that it's getting will go into an endowment from which money will be drawn to operate the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center and will match the $5 million that the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board has already committed for center operations.

The Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board's other investments in the center include $4 million for the purchase of land and for irrigation improvements; $1.4 million to build a shop and storage facility; and $10 million for construction of the new research and education facility, the division said in its news release.

The board also has pledged an additional $4 million for the research and education facility, and committed $400,000 to help with personnel costs. Other gifts and donations for the project include $2 million from Greenway Equipment.

The division said the other $1 million in restricted reserve funds will support work by professor Doug Osborne at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The work is research that will benefit waterfowl along with the Mississippi Flyway, including efforts to restore bottomland hardwoods and return thriving waterfowl and other wildlife populations to that area.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Steed of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.