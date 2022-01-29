UALR men at Appalachian St.

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, N.C.

RECORDS UALR 7-10, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 13-9, 7-2

COACHES UALR: Darrell Walker (49-56 in fourth season at UALR, 95-74 in sixth season overall); Appalachian State: Dustin Kerns (48-36 in third season at Appalachian St., 79-73 in fifth season overall)

SERIES UALR leads 8-7

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

CHALK TALK Against Coastal Carolina on Thursday, Nikola Maric had 13 points and nine rebounds in his first game since Jan. 6 and is 24 points shy of UALR’s 1,000-point club. … Appalachian State ended the Trojans’ 2020-21 season in the first round of last season’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a 67-60 victory.