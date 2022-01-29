UALR women vs. Texas-Arlington

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 8-7, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 12-5, 6-2

COACHES UALR: Joe Foley (368-211 in 19th season at UALR, 824-292 in 36th season overall); Texas-Arlington: Shereka Wright (25-12 in second season at Texas-Arlington and overall)

SERIES UALR leads series 12-6

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

CHALK TALK UALR’s triple-overtime loss to Texas State on Thursday was the longest game in program history after previously playing in three double-overtime games.