Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UALR women vs. Texas-Arlington

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:08 a.m.

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock 

RECORDS UALR 8-7, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 12-5, 6-2 

COACHES UALR: Joe Foley (368-211 in 19th season at UALR, 824-292 in 36th season overall); Texas-Arlington: Shereka Wright (25-12 in second season at Texas-Arlington and overall) 

SERIES UALR leads series 12-6 

TV None 

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock 

INTERNET ESPN-Plus 

CHALK TALK UALR’s triple-overtime loss to Texas State on Thursday was the longest game in program history after previously playing in three double-overtime games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT