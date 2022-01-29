UALR wrestlers fight for family





Jayden and Jaylen Gardner's phones buzzed. A teammate had spotted a decent-sized snapping turtle in Coleman Creek on the University of Arkansas-Little Rock campus.

The Gardner brothers were together -- because when are they not? -- and they hustled home, Jayden grabbing his waders before heading out to the creek.

Jayden and Jaylen grew up in the city. They're St. Louis natives and graduated from Lafayette High School, just west of downtown. But the twins are country boys at heart, and when the Gardners aren't practicing or competing with UALR's wrestling team, they're probably hunting or fishing.

A chance to catch a solid meal isn't something they're going to ever pass up.

Jayden wandered into the water, snatching the turtle with his bare hands. The Gardners loaded it into the back seat of their car, cleaned the shell off in their apartment bathtub and butchered the turtle a few hours later.

There was no fear in Jayden as he waded into Coleman Creek.

Why? Because Jaylen was alongside him -- filming the scene from dry land --just as has always been the case with the Gardner twins.

But until this season, Jayden and Jaylen hadn't wrestled together for UALR, with Jaylen waiting his turn at 133 pounds behind 2021 national qualifier Paul Bianchi. With the Trojans now in their third season, the Gardners are together again, with Jayden competing at 125 pounds and Jaylen following at 133.

With UALR heading into Sunday's tri-meet against Cal Poly and Northern Illinois -- still looking for its first win in program history against a Division I opponent at the Jack Stephens Center -- the ebullient 21-year-olds continue to grow as ambassadors for Coach Neil Erisman's young program.

"They're fun, they're loud, they're always a little bit happy," Erisman said of the Gardners. "They bring a form of entertainment...[and] a good environment."

All in the family

It was football, not wrestling, where Jayden and Jaylen got their athletic starts. The Gardners played up in pee-wee football when they were 6 years old because the league didn't start until age 7.

When older brothers Jordan and Jason started wrestling as high schoolers, though, Jayden and Jaylen, who were in sixth grade at the time, decided they wanted to give the sport a shot as well.

"We saw them basically slamming people and playing rough," Jaylen said. "That's what we're used to. We were like, 'We do this at home. We've got holes in the wall and Dad makes us fix the holes. ... Why are we not doing this?' "

All throughout high school, the Gardners remained sparring partners, pushing one another toward Missouri state medalist honors.

"We used to always practice with each other and always beat on each other," Jayden recalled. "We'd have days where we'd stand up and start throwing fists because we were so mad [that the other] took them down."

Those sessions built a foundation and strengthened the bond between the brothers, only affirming their desire to compete in college together.

Although there were options to go elsewhere as individuals, Jaylen and Jayden opted to come to Little Rock in 2019 as part of Erisman's initial roster.

It only helped the cause that Erisman was getting a package deal, providing some much-needed depth as he launched UALR's wrestling program.

But more importantly, the Trojans' coach recognized the value family could bring in establishing his team's persona. UALR's current roster features the Gardners as well as brothers Paul, Matty and Joseph Bianchi.

"We're going to fight each other, we're going to have each other's back and we're going to compete against one another," Erisman said. "In the end, we really, really want to do this together. But we have to do it by fighting each other, and that's a pretty cool thing."

'Different human beings'

Jaylen rarely watches Jayden compete. It's not because he's not able to.

Rather, it's a conscious choice, knowing how wound up he'll get cheering his brother on just before it's his turn on the mat.

Jayden, on the other hand, is never lacking in energy when Jaylen steps into the circle.

"I'm a coach no matter what," Jayden said. "As soon as I get off the mat -- win, lose or draw -- I'm going to be on the side coaching. ... If somebody's out there wrestling, I'm going to be like, 'Yeah, go do this, do that, double-eight, snap down!' "

Despite how much time the Gardners spend together, Erisman recognizes they are "two different human beings." He describes Jayden as very laid-back whereas Jaylen is very intense.

"Jayden is going to let you know he's confident," Erisman said. "Jaylen is going to talk a little more trash and have a little more fun."

They've been together through the Trojans' first two-plus seasons, part of milestones such as UALR's inaugural victory in 2019 and its first Pac-12 win last January at Cal State Bakersfield.

Those are the moments why Jayden and Jaylen love living life alongside one another.

"Being a twin is a different thing," Jaylen said. "It'll be us against the world before somebody else goes against him. ... Having that family, we can all stick together."

Plus, it doesn't hurt having brothers around if you need to wrangle up a wrestling squad.

"Five of us [the Gardners and Bianchis] -- that's half of a team's lineup," Jaylen joked. "Now, you get five more guys to bring in and that's family right there."

More News

College wrestling

University of Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Cal Poly/Northern Illinois

WHEN 11:30 a.m and 1 p.m. Sunday

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 1-7, 0-2 Pac-12 Conference; Cal Poly 0-1, 0-1; Northern Illinois 4-7, 1-3 Mid-American Conference

INTERNET LRTrojans.com

TICKETS $6-$8, available at LRTrojans.com or in-person

NOTES Cal Poly and Northern Illinois will duel, starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. … UALR’s matchup with Cal Poly is the first of two home Pac-12 meets for the Trojans with No. 12 Arizona State coming to Little Rock next Sunday. … UALR’s only conference win since launching its program in 2019-20 came Jan. 24, 2021, at Cal State Bakersfield, and its only home win came Nov. 24, 2019, against Division III University of the Ozarks.





Jayden Gardner (left) and Jaylen Gardner are shown in this photo.

NELSON CHENAULT



