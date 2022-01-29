UAPB men's capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Mississippi Valley State

WHEN 4:30 p.m. today

WHERE R.W. Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 4-17, 2-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 1-17, 1-7

SERIES UAPB leads 16-6

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;11.5;3.4

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;14.0;1.8

G Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.;5.0;2.8

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;13.8;3.6

F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;9.9;4.3

COACH Solomon Bozeman (4-17 in first season at UAPB and overall)

Mississippi Valley State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kadar Waller, 6-0, So.;5.8;1.5

G Caleb Hunter, 5-10, So.;13.8;3.0

G Elijah Davis, 6-1, Fr.;4.3;2.4

F Gary Grant, 6-6, Fr.;8.5;3.4

C Daniel Umoh, 6-9, Fr.;2.4;3.9

COACH Lindsey Hunter (6-66 in third season at Mississippi Valley State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Miss. Valley State

63.1;Points for;64.5

78.9;Points against;85.9

-9.9;Rebound margin;-12.6

-0.6;Turnover margin;+2.3

39.5;FG pct.;36.9

27.8;3-pt pct.;29.3

70.7;FT pct.;62.6

CHALK TALK Lindsey Hunter spent 17 seasons as a player in the NBA and played for five teams. ... UAPB shot a season-high 51.9% in its last game against Grambling State but lost 76-65. ... Mississippi Valley State is allowing 85.9 points per game, which ranks last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. ... The Golden Lions are a combined 5 of 38 from beyond the three-point line in their past two games.

-- Erick Taylor