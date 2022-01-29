UAPB women's capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Mississippi Valley State

WHEN 2 p.m. today

WHERE R.W. Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 8-10, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 2-14, 1-7

SERIES Mississippi Valley State leads 11-10

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Jr.;13.3;5.9

G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, Sr.;10.8;3.3

G Sade Hudson, 5-8, Sr.;10.5;2.6

F Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr.;12.5;8.7

F Maya Peat, 6-6, So.;7.3;7.8

COACH Dawn Thornton (18-50 in third season at UAPB and 65-116 in seventh season overall)

Mississippi Valley State State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Annya Moss, 5-8, Sr.;5.8;3.7

G Ronni Williams, 5-6, Sr.;5.6;3.9

G Kerrigan Johnson, 5-7, Jr.;6.8;2.1

C Sarah Moore, 6-2, Sr.;6.4;9.1

F Jasmine Elliott, 5-9, Sr.;2.0;2.9

COACH Ashley Walker-Johnson (16-109 in fifth season at Mississippi Valley State and 55-126 in seventh season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Miss. Valley State

69.1;Points for;62.6

68.6;Points against;76.9

+2.0;Rebound margin;-7.8

+1.3;Turnover margin;+1.6

38.7;FG pct.;33.6

29.1;3-pt pct.;28.5

69.2;FT pct.;62,0

CHALK TALK Mississippi Valley State is shooting a Southwestern Athletic Conference worst 33.6%. ... UAPB was 9 of 15 from the free-throw line in Monday's game against Grambling State. Both totals were the lowest for the Golden Lions since league play began. ... Mississippi Valley State center Sarah Moore is second in the SWAC in rebounding with 9.1 per game. ... The Golden Lions have won four straight games against the Devilettes.

-- Erick Taylor