U.K. police: Redact parties' details in report





LONDON -- Just a week ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's political survival looked very much in doubt, his party in revolt and the public angered over disclosures about parties at Downing Street that violated lockdown rules.

Now, Johnson appears to have received a reprieve -- aided, paradoxically, by the British police opening an investigation of the allegations. The police's involvement has derailed the publication of a full report on the parties, which many lawmakers have said could trigger a groundswell to oust Johnson.

On Friday, police confirmed they had asked for critical details to be withheld from the eagerly anticipated report, which was compiled by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray. By scrubbing the most incriminating material, the report could give Johnson a chance to regroup rather than face a crippling no-confidence vote.

His stronger position, at the end of a murky, fevered week in British politics, has angered opposition leaders and other critics. Some accused the police of an ill-timed intervention that allowed Johnson to escape judgment for flouting the rules he had imposed on others, as well as for dissembling about it afterward.

The Gray report, which is now expected early next week, could yet be damaging, even in a redacted form. And police could impose fines on several people for breaching lockdown restrictions, including the prime minister himself.

Even a prolonged investigation could make it hard for Johnson to put the scandal behind him. His party's poll numbers have swooned, while his own ratings have collapsed.

If Conservative lawmakers fall short of the threshold of 54 dissidents necessary to call a no-confidence vote this time, they could do it again in May, after local elections, which will be a test of how much damage the Tories have suffered.

In their statement Friday, police said, "For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report."

They said they had not asked for the publication of the report to be delayed nor for it to be scrubbed of details that were not under police investigation. But as a practical matter, the request means the report will almost certainly not contain information about the most serious accusations about social gatherings violating lockdown restrictions.

Opposition leaders pounced on the prospect of a delayed or heavily redacted report, arguing that it would amount to a whitewash.







