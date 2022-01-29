UMC to pay into fund for victims

The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church has agreed to pay $292,144 into a "Survivor Trust Fund" for victimized Boy Scouts, its share of the denomination's $30 million overall proposed settlement.

The payment will be made "immediately following the final court-approved legal settlement."

The money will come from undesignated reserve funds. Individual congregations will not have to contribute.

More than 480 people voted during the special session, which was conducted virtually earlier this month. Support for the legislation was overwhelming, with 97% voting yes.

The same percentage voted to approve a resolution "to support the healing of survivors affected by the Boy Scouts of America."

A resolution calling for the creation of a task force to examine "policies concerning the safety of children, youth, and at-risk adults," passed with 95% of the vote.

Bishop Gary Mueller of the Arkansas Conference said it was important to have the proposals discussed and adopted by the conference, rather than having them approved by "a few leaders or administrative bodies."

"We understand the deep pain and suffering. We are deeply concerned that justice be achieved, and ... [will] do whatever we can to bring support and healing," Mueller said. "We will take steps in the future to do everything possible to ensure this never happens again, whether it's in scouting, or with any group involving children or youth."

With the Boy Scouts of America seeking bankruptcy, tens of thousands of current and former scouts have filed claims alleging they were sexually abused while in scouting.

A $2.7 billion settlement has been proposed.

Because they were frequently the chartering organization for scouting troops, thousands of U.S. churches also face potential liability.

Last year, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints agreed to contribute $250 million to the fund, according to media reports.

If approved, it would be "the largest sex abuse settlement in history," according to a spokesman for the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice.

The organization claims to represent 18,000 of the claimants.

The settlement "includes key protections for current and future Scouts, and provides compensation without further delay and represents the best and fastest avenue to closure, as well as just, fair and equitable compensation," she said.

Of the nearly 82,000 people bringing claims, roughly 54,000 cast votes on the settlement, with 73% favoring the deal, the New York Times reported earlier this month.

The United Methodist Church announced last month that a settlement agreement had been reached with the backing of the Boy Scouts of America and the Coalition.

"We are sorry for what occurred and are praying for all those who experienced harm through Scouting activities. We are committed to the protection of children and youth, and the United Methodist Council of Bishops will be working with the church, the Survivor Working Group and BSA to address policies, programs, and procedures in order to keep Scouts safe from abuse," said Bishop John Schol, who headed the ad hoc leadership team advising United Methodist chartering organizations concerning the bankruptcy.

Under the agreement, the denomination would:

• Work to raise money for the Survivor Trust Fund.

• Publish a series of articles about the harm caused by the abuse, drawing attention to the problem and urging churches to work to prevent it in the future. Each annual conference would take similar steps.

• Give survivors opportunities to discuss their experiences with church leaders.

• Launch a denomination-wide review to ensure proper safeguards are in place and are being followed.

• Work to make all scouting and United Methodist programs safe for young people.

• Help chartering organizations to raise $100 million for the Survivor Trust Fund and participate in a Survivors Working Group.