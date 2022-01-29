Veteran expected to join UA staff

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman is expected to hire veteran assistant coach Deke Adams as the Razorbacks' defensive line coach, sources with knowledge of the process told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.

Adams, 50, who spent the past season at Florida International, would replace Jermial Ashley, who was fired Jan. 22. On3Sports was the first to report the anticipated hire.

Adams, a former linebacker at Southern Miss, has a background in the SEC, and he also worked in the small college ranks in Arkansas, like Dominique Bowman, who was reported earlier this week as the expected hire as cornerbacks coach for Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

Adams has worked at South Carolina (2013-15), Mississippi State (2019) and Ole Miss (2020) in the past decade and had a four-year stint at Ouachita Baptist prior to that. He served as defensive line coach at Ouachita Baptist from 2002-04, then added the title of defensive coordinator for the Tigers in 2005 before moving on to North Carolina A&T the following season.

A source who is familiar with Adams' work at Ouachita Baptist called Adams a "good coach and recruiter."

During his time at South Carolina, Adams worked with defensive end Jadaveon Clowney, the No. 1 pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Adams, a native of Meridian, Miss., who got his coaching start at Jacksonville (Ala.) State in 1997, has also worked at Louisiana-Monroe (2008), his alma mater Southern Miss (2009-11), two stints at North Carolina (2012, 2017-18) and one at East Carolina (2016).

If the hirings of Adams and Bowman are approved as expected, Pittman will have re-filled his 10-member on-field coaching staff after the departures of Ashley and Sam Carter.

On Friday night, Pittman sent out a tweet confirming the hires: “So happy to add @CoachDekeAdams and @Dbowman85 to our staff our family our university and our state.”



