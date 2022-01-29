The world in brief: Rockets mar 2 Baghdad airport planes;Oil slicks widen, near Thailand beaches





Rockets mar 2 Baghdad airport planes

BAGHDAD -- Six rockets struck Baghdad's international airport facility Friday, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties, Iraq's military said in a statement.

The rockets fired in the early morning landed on planes parked in a waiting area of Iraqi Airways, the country's national carrier, the statement said. One rocket punched a gaping hole in the cockpit area of the plane.

The military said launch pads for the missiles had been located in the nearby Abu Ghraib area. The airport contains an Iraqi military base that hosts U.S. and other coalition advisers.

The rockets landed between the civilian and military areas of the airport, two security officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the press.

The airline said in a statement that the attack had damaged one of its out-of-service planes parked near the airport but that operations were running normally, and no delays were expected.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi condemned the attack, calling it an attempt "to undermine Iraq's reputation, that we have endeavored to restore in the region and internationally."

The U.N. condemned the rising number of "despicable" attacks in a statement urging political actors to act together and expose the culprits.

W. African bloc suspends Burkina Faso

ACCRA, Ghana -- West African neighbor states Friday suspended Burkina Faso in the aftermath of this week's coup, making it the third nation in the regional bloc to be punished for a military takeover in only 18 months, officials said.

The announcement from the bloc known as ECOWAS came days after more than a dozen mutinous soldiers went on state television in Burkina Faso to announce their military takeover of the country -- that's under siege from Islamic extremist attacks.

West African leaders met virtually Friday to discuss the Burkina Faso coup, and a delegation was expected to travel to Ouagadougou in the coming days.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current ECOWAS chairman, called the recent spate of coups in West Africa "a direct violation of our democratic tenets."

"The rest of the world is looking up to us to be firm on this matter," he said.

ECOWAS has faced criticism for its handling of the coups, particularly in Mali where mediators negotiated with the junta on the 18-month deadline for holding democratic elections. Mali's coup leader has said that won't be met, citing security conditions, and has announced a vote four years from now instead.

Iran nuke talks pause for consultations

VIENNA -- Talks to salvage the tattered 2015 nuclear deal with Iran have paused while diplomats return to capitals for political consultations, European officials said Friday.

"January has been the most intensive period of these talks to date," British, German and French negotiators said in a joint statement. "Everyone knows we are reaching the final stage, which requires political decisions."

Russia's representative at the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the meeting was expected to resume next week.

The United States pulled out of the Vienna accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran. Tehran has responded by increasing the purity and amounts of uranium it enriches and stockpiles, in breach of the accord.

U.S. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal, which is still supported by Russia, the three European powers and China.

Oil slicks widen, near Thailand beaches

BANGKOK -- An oil slick off the coast of Thailand continued to expand Friday and was approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said.

The oil leak from an undersea hose at an offshore mooring point used to load tankers was stopped early Wednesday morning, but not before between 5,800 to 15,850 gallons spilled into the Gulf of Thailand, according to Star Petroleum Refining, the operating company.

There are now two slicks, a small one less than one-half square mile that is closer to the coast and another that has broadened to 18 square miles that is not far behind it, said Siam Lawawirojwong, director of the department that deals with disasters at Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.

"We cannot estimate the volume of the oil spill from the satellite images," Siam said. "To know the volume we need to know the depth of the oil."

The leak occurred about 9 p.m. Thailand time Tuesday at a mooring station about 12 miles southeast of the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, south of Bangkok, Star Petroleum Refining said.

On Thursday, the main slick covered 4.5 square miles, and Star Petroleum Refining said it had been spraying dispersants on the slick to try and clear it from the surface as it approaches Rayong province beaches.

In all, four ships have been deployed to skim oil off of the sea's surface, and another seven have been spraying the dispersants, the company said.









Workers carry an oil spill boom Friday out to Mae Ram Phueng Beach to use to help containing any oil that washes ashore from a spill off the coast of Rayong, Thailand. (AP/Sakchai Lalit)





