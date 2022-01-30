2 officers sue over jobs following return after military service

LITTLE ROCK -- Two police officers filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday against the city of Little Rock and the Police Department, claiming that their treatment after their return to work from military service ran afoul of a federal law protecting the employment rights of service members and veterans.

The officers say an assistant police chief was informed that the Uniformed Service Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 required officers returning from active duty to have the same assignment privileges as if they had not been deployed.

Kevin Crow, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, was deployed to the Middle East, according to a copy of the complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Jonathan Gonzalez served a U.S. Army deployment during the past year, also to the Middle East, the complaint says. The lawsuit does not mention dates of either officer's deployment and return, nor where they served beyond naming the region.

According to the complaint, a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police -- a local police union that serves as the exclusive bargaining agent with the city on behalf of officers and sergeants -- says that sign-ups for job assignments within the patrol division "is done by seniority."

During the past two sign-ups, Crow and Gonzalez were deployed but had arranged for other parties to sign up for them, the complaint says. Crow designated a fellow officer and Gonzalez designated his mother, who is also a police officer, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint says Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins had been informed by police union representatives that the federal law "required that the Police Department allowed Officers who were returning from active duty to have all of the same assignment privilege ranks as if they had not been deployed."

Crow's first preference was to take the day shift at the downtown precinct, but he was assigned the 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift downtown, the complaint says.

Gonzalez desired the downtown midnight shift for which he had seniority, but apparently did not receive it; the lawsuit says the city failed to assign Gonzalez "the place that he was rightfully entitled to." The complaint does not provide details on what transpired in Gonzalez's case.

Additionally, the two officers seek a $1,500 bonus that other police officers reportedly received from the city for having worked through the early stages of the covid-19 pandemic.

Though the two officers were working during that period, the payment was ultimately made to other officers while the two were on active duty in the military, according to the complaint. The lawsuit asks for their $1,500 payment to be doubled because of "willful" nonpayment.

Among other things, the complaint asks the court to order Little Rock to pay the officers $100 for each day they are required to work an assignment they did not request.

The two men are represented by Robert Newcomb, an attorney in Little Rock who frequently represents police officers in employment battles against the city and the Police Department.

When reached via email Friday afternoon, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter wrote that the city had not been served with the lawsuit. Newcomb had provided him with a courtesy copy, but he had not had a chance to review it, Carpenter wrote.

Carpenter declined to comment further.