4-H workshop to afford hands-on learning about waterfowl





Among the Natural State's abundant wildlife, ducks are a source of significant passion and interest for Arkansans and visitors alike. For Arkansas 4-H members, a new opportunity to study the species in their habitat will be offered at the Wonders of Waterfowl Workshop on Feb. 12 at DeWitt, the heart of Arkansas duck land.

The workshop registration will remain open until all seats are filled, or until Tuesday's final enrollment deadline.

The workshop is hosted by the Five Oaks Agriculture, Research and Education Center near DeWitt in partnership with Arkansas 4-H and the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The outdoor workshop for junior and senior 4-H members will focus on duck identification, wing identification, habitat and food, mallard migration and geographic information system (GIS) technology, and duck banding.

Becky McPeake, extension wildlife specialist for the University of Arkansas System's Division of Agriculture, said the workshop at Five Oaks Duck Lodge will be the first of its kind.

"This is the first time that Arkansas 4-H has conducted a workshop focused on a species at a particular site where those animals are managed intensively," McPeake said. "We have gone to wildlife management areas where the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has conducted management practices, and we have visited locations where other species, such as quail and deer, have been managed by a state agency. But this is the first time we've ever had a workshop in partnership with a private entity that is focused on waterfowl."

The workshop is limited to 50 seats, which McPeake said officials want to prioritize filling with youth participants and a limited number of adult chaperones. The registration cost is $20, which covers lunch and a T-shirt. Participation is open to 4-H members only.

McPeake said the workshop will prioritize hands-on learning, with five groups of 10 participants rotating through different stations.

"For the technology stations, there will be a TV screen where the participants can see where the ducks have traveled," McPeake said. "For the wildlife identification station, they're going to have actual wings and things that the kids can look at, touch, and feel, so it's a multi-sensory experience opportunity for them. Rather than having somebody stand up and lecture to them, our thought is that since they're going to be in smaller groups, they'll be able to get up close, and touch, and feel."

Covid precautions, including hand sanitizer and masks, will be in place for the outdoor workshop.

At one station, McPeake said officials hope to have waders available so youths can get in the water and identify types of invertebrates and plants found in the soil and mudflats to "see what opportunities there are for the ducks to get some feed."

If ducks are caught on the day of the workshop, there will also be an opportunity for participants to assist a wildlife biologist with duck banding.

"That's contingent upon them being able to catch ducks that morning," McPeake said. "Wildlife can be hit or miss, so that's why we don't have a guarantee for it, but there will be some activity for the kids to do regardless of the live ducks, present or not, about banding them."

McPeake said she hopes the Wonders of Waterfowl workshop with Five Oaks and the University of Arkansas at Monticello will become an annual event. She added that it will also be an opportunity for 4-H members who participate in the Wildlife Habitat Education Program (WHEP) to study for the program's state contest, which focuses on wildlife identification, foods and ecological concepts, and wildlife management practices.

While the first enrollment deadline of Jan. 15 has passed, McPeake encouraged those who are interested in the Feb. 12 workshop to join 4-H by visiting 4h.uada.edu/join/, as 4-H members must enroll at the start of each year.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

-- Rebekah Hall is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.





(Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture)






