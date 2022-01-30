7 people indicted in car converter device thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A federal grand jury has indicted seven southwest Missouri residents who are accused of stealing thousands of catalytic converters and selling them to an Arkansas company for millions of dollars, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The thefts have increased dramatically in the Springfield area for the past two years, U. S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement.

"Not only were numerous individual car owners victimized by these thefts, but several nonprofit organizations and churches were also victimized," she said.

Five people from Springfield and two from Rogersville were indicted this week on charges of conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines and interstate transportation of stolen property. The operation ran from from Dec. 12, 2019, to Oct. 15, 2021, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said some of those indicted stole the catalytic converters while others bought them and sold them to a business in Mountain Home.

Investigators estimate the suspects stole tens of thousands of catalytic converters and received $6.8 million from the Arkansas company.

Thefts of the emission control devices have skyrocketed across the country because they contain valuable precious metals.