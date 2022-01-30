A King among men

"King loved America. And his passion was for America to be who it was supposed to be ... ."

So said former Gov. Mike Huckabee, keynote speaker for the yearly Interfaith Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. The invitation-only event was held Jan. 17 in the Grand Hall of the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

During his remarks, Huckabee spoke of studying King's speeches during a semester as a seminary student in the 1970s. "I found them to be the most powerful messages," he said. "Here is a man who spoke not from his head but from his heart. And his message -- whether it be 'I Have a Dream' or 'The Drum Major Instinct' -- is as relevant and as powerful for right now as it was when he spoke those messages." Quoting King speech passages, Huckabee emphasized how King "urged those who heard him to reject bitterness, anger or a spirit of revenge."

In the latter part of his speech, Huckabee went into full-on, amen-drawing sermon delivering mode. "Folks, we don't have a skin problem; we've got a sin problem," he said. "The divide in this country -- it's not political ... it's spiritual."

U.S. Rep. French Hill was presented with the 2022 Drum Major for Education award for his work on behalf of the state's historically Black colleges and universities. Ret. Air Force Lt. Col. J. Floydridge Underwood was presented with the Martin Luther King Salute to Greatness Award for his distinguished military and community service activities, including participation in the historic march in Selma, Ala.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams