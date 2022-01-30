A surprising Union: Organization highlights non-Confederate troops in Arkansas





In every sense of the word, Anthony Shane Lind is a proud son of the South. Born in North Little Rock, the museum program coordinator for the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in Little Rock graduated from high school at Central Arkansas Christian and majored in history at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Like many multi-generational Arkansans, Lind has a deep appreciation for the contributions of his forefathers, especially as it pertains to the Civil War. He proudly traces a direct line to his great-great-grandfather — Addison Shannon Lind, a veteran of that mighty conflict — to the point of emulating his "A.S. Lind" signature. He can even walk you to the elder's gravesite in Faulkner County's Lines Cemetery in the Round Mountain Gold Creek area, where A.S. rests near his son George and his grandson Bill, Lind's great-grandfather and grandfather, respectively.

"I first discovered [A.S. Lind] when I worked in the archives at UCA," Lind says. "He was listed in there as a prominent person. He was a justice of the peace, he had a farm, he had a mill."

Lind was also a Yankee, and there is where the needle skips for many whom Lind encounters, be it in his Civil War lectures or over the past year getting Central Arkansas' Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War organization off the ground.

"There were a number of people from Arkansas who fought for the Union Army," Lind says. "That kind of gets drowned out. It wasn't just Confederates. We went through a time where, since Arkansas was a Confederate state, history was probably slanted to the Confederacy to a certain point. But I think over the years, historians and educators have begun to tell a more balanced story about the Civil War."

Arkansas' role in the Civil War doesn't carry the same punch as other Southern states for most people, lacking as it does a defining battle on par with Vicksburg or Shiloh. In fact, it could be argued that The Natural State was conflicted at best when it came to the political and philosophical underpinnings of the war. Per the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the state trailed others in approving secession and even voted down the question altogether when it was first raised in March 1861. While secession fetched near-unanimous approval in a second vote two months later, entrenched Union sympathy was widespread, particularly across a band of northern Arkansas.

CONFEDERATE BORDER STATE

Being a border state of the Confederacy, Arkansas saw action early as federal troops under Brigadier Gen. Samuel Curtis drove rebels from pro-slavery Missouri southward. The first battle on Arkansas soil, the two-day Battle of Pea Ridge in Northwest Arkansas in early March 1862, would also be the largest in terms of casualties, although various engagements would happen over the next three years — notably battles at Prairie Grove in 1862 and at Arkansas Post and Helena in 1863.

A.S. Lind of Hamilton County, Ohio, entered the fray by enlisting as part of the Fifth Ohio Volunteer Cavalry. He'd participate in one of the defining maneuvers of the war: Gen. William T. Sherman's notorious Atlanta Campaign, which saw large sections of the city levelled. From there, he was part of the March to the Sea as Sherman pursued the remnants of Gen. Joe Johnston's Army of the South.

The campaign ended in North Carolina where Johnston officially surrendered on April 26, 1865, a little more than two weeks after Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia. The war would officially end in November of that year, but the vast majority of Arkansas combatants were out of the action less than a month after Johnston's move, thanks to the surrender of Brigadier Gen. M. Jeff Thompson on May 11, 1865. In all, 10,000 Arkansans had been lost — roughly 12% of the state's male population between the ages of 15 and 40.

In the decades following the war's end, physical monuments and fraternal organizations dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of soldiers on both sides sprang up. One of the earliest, Grand Army of the Republic, formed in 1866 as a fraternal organization of Union veterans to honor their fallen and preserve and promote the ideals for which the war was fought.

Nearing the turn of the 20th century, Lind says, Grand Army of the Republic membership was falling fast as Civil War veterans died off. This spawned the Sons of Veterans in 1881 as the legal heir to the original GAR organization, to carry on the group's traditions and memory. GAR would fold in the 1950s with the death of the last Union veteran. In 1925, the group's name was changed to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and in 1954, Congress officially chartered the group as a patriotic heritage organization.

"[Sons of Veterans and SUVCW] initially were open to just direct descendants of Union veterans of the Civil War, but it has since been opened up to people who just have an interest and want to be part of it," Lind says. "Members don't have to have a direct lineage anymore. What the organization does today is continue the memory of the Civil War Union veterans who fought to preserve the nation and to instill and uphold the values of citizenship and service to one's country."

A PATCH OF BLUE

The organization boasts chapters — which its calls "camps" — in all 50 states, as many Union veterans settled in the post-war South, not to mention the native-born white Southerners who fought to keep the United States intact. These soldiers, known as Southern Unionists, numbered about 100,000 per the Civil War blog Civil Discourse.

Still, it's hard to picture someone like Lind getting a warm reception in the South touting a group honoring the memory of the blue coats, especially as sentiments run high over recent controversies concerning Confederate statues in the public square. In fact, he says, such conversations aren't that dramatic, especially given how common it is for Southern family trees to fork according to conflicting Civil War loyalties.

"I haven't experienced any pushback or anything like that," he says. "This group honors United States soldiers who fought for this country. Not to mention we have some members with families where members fought on both sides.

"Plus, we exist to honor other organizations, such as presenting certificates for high achievement to the Boy Scouts, especially the Eagle Scout program. We also work with local Junior ROTC [Reserve Officers' Training Corps] and ROTC programs, recognizing members who have done outstanding things. Once people discover what we do, it's kind of hard to push back on that."

Lind's path to forming the Central Arkansas camp stretches all the way back to his youth, where he was so enamored of history that he remembers frequently being a better authority on the subject than his teachers in school.

"I had a passion for history, all types of history. Arkansas history, U.S. history," he says. "I knew I was going to be a history major and I thought I'd probably teach. College professor was what I was gearing towards up until the time the National Park Service came to campus."

The National Park Service announced paid internship opportunities at Fort Smith National Historic Site, and Lind signed up. Over the next six months, he fell in love with a different method for teaching history, focusing on a given place, set in its actual surroundings.

"I was basically an interpretive park ranger. I did living history, park interpretation, tours, worked the front desk," he says. "I enjoyed it so much and I guess they liked me, because they told me when I graduated that they had a spot for me."

After another stint in Fort Smith, Lind took similar duty at Arkansas Post National Memorial near Gillett. From there, he took a job at the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in southern Indiana. Four years later, a spot opened at the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site and he came home. Following that, and a position with the Buffalo National River resort contact station, he joined the MacArthur Museum five and half years ago.

"My title is museum program coordinator, but it's really a catch-all," he says. "I do interpretation, I do tours, I do educational programs, I help with putting on special events, even work the front desk when I need to. In a small museum or small park setting, you do a little bit of everything."

BATTLE RE-ENACTMENT VETERAN

Throughout Lind's academic and professional career, Civil War history remained of particular interest, even leading him to take part in battle re-enactments while in college.

"My interest in the Civil War is a little bit different than for some people," he says. "Some people really enjoy the battles and the tactics and what happened here and there, but I was always more interested in the soldiers themselves, the personal diaries, the personal toll that it took. I wasn't interested in the generals, I was interested in the sergeants and the privates, the ones who fought the war.

"What they thought of the war and what they thought they were fighting for gives you the most accurate picture, I think, instead of some historian's perspective. To me, it was more the personal aspect of the individuals. What we do today as a museum is help honor and preserve the military history of Arkansans through the exhibits that we have and events that we do. So, it was a good fit."

The Natural State boasts three Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War camps at present — two in Northwest Arkansas and the Little Rock group, with two more in western Arkansas looking to begin operations soon. Little Rock's Isaac C. Murphy Camp No. 2 has about a dozen members, something Lind is confident will grow as word gets around.

After all, he says, there are more Union Army ties in Arkansas than people think, even within their own families.

"When I worked at the archives at UCA, one of the things we offered was doing genealogy for people," Lind says. "This lady came in, said she knew her great-granddaddy had been a colonel for the Confederacy and she needed some documentation. Did some research and come to find out, her ancestor had fought in the Civil War, but he wasn't a colonel, he was a sergeant. To make matters worse, he wasn't a Confederate, he had fought for the Union.

"Apparently, he'd joined the Confederacy, [gotten] captured, then signed and rejoined with the Union," Lind laughs. "Oh, she was not happy. That was an interesting experience for a 19-year-old kid to have to explain."

WANTED: BLACK MEMBERS

Lind says he's particularly interested in building the number of Black members in the SUVCW camp. The Grand Army of the Republic was not a segregated organization, he points out; many Black veterans were among its ranks and he wants the new organization to similarly represent all who fought to preserve the Union. What's more, as an educator he wants to use the platform of the SUVCW and his position before various audiences to recognize and highlight long-overlooked stories of valor by segregated Union troops.

"There were a lot of African Americans who fought on the Union side — over 180,000," he says. "Next to Tennessee, Arkansas had the second-largest population of African Americans who fought for the Union among slave states: about 5,000, many of them former slaves who fought for the Union Army and Union units. But the USCT troops — they were called United States Colored Troops then — are largely overlooked." Lind makes these points in the educational program he has that's focused on the USCT, primarily in Arkansas.

"When I'm talking to school groups about the Civil War, especially when there are African American students present, I want them to know that it wasn't just white men who fought for their ancestors' freedom. African Americans fought as well as anybody else," he says.

"I want, more than anything, for all people to know African Americans weren't just given their freedom because of the Civil War, they earned it. They died for it. They shed blood for it. That's the story that sometimes gets left out. I want it to be told and taught."

For more information about Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, visit suvcw.org.



