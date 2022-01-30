A worthy candidate





Maybe Joe Biden shouldn't have said it, but he certainly ought to do it.

In the primary campaign of 2020, Biden became rapt in gratitude for the favor that Black women were doing him with their overpowering support. He became determined to reward that faith and solidify that alliance. He promised that his first U.S. Supreme Court nominee, assuming he got one, would be a Black woman.

A Supreme Court comprising four white males (with Stephen Breyer leaving), three white females and one Black male ought, of course, to add a Black female for that ninth chair. The law is the law. But perspectives and sensitivities vary by life experience, which varies by gender and race.

A Fox News panel professed outrage Wednesday. Imaginative conservatives cited some sort of untenable conflict in that Biden had promised to practice affirmative action in a nomination to the court while a higher-education affirmative action case pends before the court.

But it was just Joe being Joe, saying out loud what is common but normally kept close to the vest. The difference is but a mild example of Biden's tendency to indelicacy.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett--all were nominated to serve the nominator's political interest while also advancing the wholly appropriate goal of diversifying the highest court.

The Fox panel couldn't come up with any other supposed alarm considering that this nominee will not change an iota the entrenched political division of the court. Absent any potential effect on the raging culture war, this nominee likely will get confirmed almost routinely by unanimous Democratic support--including Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema--and a few Republicans. The fact is that Manchin and Sinema have been loyal Democrats on judgeship nominations.

Biden and Senate Democrats desperately need to demonstrate that they can do something cooperatively and efficiently. This is the right circumstance.

My dream, alas, must await another decade, or, likely, century.

It is that a president would stun the political establishment by nominating an obscure but stellar country lawyer of irrelevant race and gender. This fantasized nominee would be of no known political leaning but widely respected for vast and unassailable courtroom experience representing plaintiffs, defendants, criminals, companies and more, learning how to be and not be a judge by practicing before hundreds, good and bad. This fantasized nominee's only associations would be a church and civic club. Declared interests would be fishing or reading or gardening or the St. Louis Cardinals. Political leanings simply would be unknown, even to friends who talked with the nominee about things larger and smaller. These leanings would be undiscoverable in political contributions that were never made, though many charitable ones were.

Imagine the chagrin of the political bases in not knowing ahead of time how this justice would vote.

Alas, Biden seems badly in need of modern convention. Most likely he will nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson, and that should settle it. The court would remain a panel of five right-wingers, a chief judge trying to be objective, and three liberals.

Jackson would be the safest selection because she was confirmed by the Senate just last year by 53-44, getting unanimous Democratic support and Republican votes from Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and the all-over-the-map chap called Lindsey Graham. That was upon Biden's nomination of her for promotion from district judge, to which Barack Obama had nominated her, to a seat on the court of appeals in the District of Columbia.

Because of its location and the kinds of local cases it gets, that appeals court is the second-most prominent court in the country. It is the gold standard of conventional training grounds.

Jackson is ideal for all Biden's purposes--to keep his word, to reward Black women, to diversify the court, to feed the progressive base by reliably protecting the liberal status quo and to win confirmation with a Republican vote or two or three.

Her judicial record is clearly to the left. At 51, she is roughly the same age as Barrett and thus a prospect to counter her for decades.

Jackson has a background as a public defender, a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission and, very conveniently, as a law clerk for Breyer, the resigning justice she would replace.

She's a Harvard graduate. She was editor of the Law Review. She is now a member of the college's Board of Overseers. She is related by marriage to Paul Ryan, the former Republican congressional leader, who testified in her 2012 confirmation hearing that she is an "amazing person."

Biden, desperately needing to show drama-devoid competence, likely will nominate her and let Senate Democrats push her through as expeditiously as Senate Republicans confirmed likely Roe v. Wade slayer Barrett a week before the election at which Barrett's benefactor got voted out.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







