Alabama finds life by routing Baylor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- After an embarrassing loss in its last outing to Georgia, a squad winless in the SEC, Alabama was a team with several questions and no answers.

Against No. 4 Baylor in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, the Crimson Tide may have gotten their spark back.

The Crimson Tide used a 14-2 run early in the second half and another big surge down the stretch to pull off an 87-78 win.

"Our defense was a lot better and when we needed stops we got them," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "I told our guys they needed to start having fun. That was a fun environment today and our energy was much better. That was encouraging."

Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds for Alabama (14-7), which has now beaten three teams that reached the Final Four last season. Along with the defending champion Bears, the Crimson Tide knocked off then-No. 1 Gonzaga in early December and topped Houston a week later.

The Crimson Tide led by four points with under three minutes to play, then freshman J.D. Davison scored seven of his 14 points to seal the win.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points for Alabama, Juwan Gary had 15 and Keon Ellis 11.

Quinerly had eight points late in the second half, helping spark Alabama after getting called for a charge. It also resulted in a double-technical foul on Quinerly and Baylor's James Akinjo.

"Me and Akinjo are two competitive guys," Quinerly said. "I came into the game really pumped up after we had two good practices after the Georgia loss. It followed over into the game. That's the competitive nature off the game. It was a really good bounce-back game."

Baylor (18-3) played without its leading scorer, LJ Cryer, who's had foot soreness. Akinjo, who was the Bears' top scorer two weeks ago before a back injury limited his minutes, had just eight points and didn't hit his first basket until midway through the second half.

Jeremy Sochan scored 17 for Baylor and Adam Flagler had 16, going 4 of 8 from three-point range.

NO. 12 KENTUCKY 80,

NO. 5 KANSAS 62

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Keion Brooks scored 27 points as No. 12 Kentucky manhandled No. 5 Kansas.

The Wildcats grabbed a big halftime lead in Allen Fieldhouse and cruised to improve to 24-10 all-time in the series. Kansas had won four of the past five coming in. The last Kentucky win in Allen Fieldhouse was in 1985.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Kentucky (17-4), which also got 12 points from Kellan Grady and 11 from Jacob Toppin.

Kansas (17-3) was led by Ochai Agbaji, who had 13 points, 10 in the second half. But the two-time reigning Big 12 Player of the Week was held well below his Big 12-leading 21.3 points per game. Christian Braun also had 13 points.

Kentucky dominated the boards, owning a 41-29 rebounding edge, including 12-7 on the offensive end.

FLORIDA 81,

OKLAHOMA STATE 72

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half as Florida rallied after the break and beat Oklahoma State .

After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, Florida outscored Oklahoma State 49-27 in the second, shooting 50% (9 of 18) from the floor and forcing 12 turnovers. The Gators also made five three-pointers, were 26-of-32 (81%) shooting from the line and blocked six shots after halftime.

Appleby finished 5 of 10 from the floor with 3 three-pointers. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 14 points for Florida (13-8), which ended a two-game skid. Kowacie Reeves had 11 points and Anthony Duruji 10.

Isaac Likekele scored 14 points and Bryce Thompson had 12 for Oklahoma State (10-10).

The Cowboys led 32-16 with 6:28 remaining in the first half and built a 45-32 halftime advantage. They shot 63% (19 of 30) from the floor and were 7 of 10 from long range. Keylan Boone and Thompson each had nine points on three 3-pointers.

But in the second half, the Cowboys shot 7 of 24 (29%). Boone took just one shot and missed.

Myreon Jones' three-pointer gave Florida its first lead of the second half, 58-56, with 8:38 remaining. The Gators pushed it to 72-63 with 1:46 left.

NO. 1 AUBURN 86,

OKLAHOMA 68

AUBURN, Ala. -- Jabari Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead No. 1 Auburn to a victory over Oklahoma.

The Tigers (20-1) built a big lead, lost most of it and then dominated the final minutes for their nation-leading 17th consecutive win.

Smith was just 2-of-15 shooting for five points in a 55-54 win over Missouri Tuesday. He and Kessler took over this one.

The 7-1 Kessler was 9 of 11 from the floor, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots. He also hit his fourth and fifth three-pointers of the season.

K.D. Johnson scored 13 after producing the last five points in the Missouri win.

Jordan Goldwire led Oklahoma (13-8) with a career-high 19 points. Umoja Gibson scored 14 points and Tanner Groves had 13.

NO. 13 TEXAS TECH 76,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 50

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Adonis Arms had 16 points and seven assists as 13th-ranked Texas Tech stayed undefeated at home by overwhelming Mississippi State.

Kevin Obanor added 13 points while Mylik Wilson had 12 and Bryson Williams 10 for the Red Raiders (16-5), who are 13-0 at home this season. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds.

Mississippi State (13-7) had a season-high 22 turnovers while scoring its fewest points this season. The Bulldogs never led after Arms made the first of his 3 three-pointers less than three minutes into the game.

Bulldogs leading scorer Iverson Molinar was held to 12 points, nearly seven below his season average that was tied for second in the SEC, and had a team-high five turnovers. DJ. Jeffries had 11 points and Rocket Watts 10.

TCU 77, NO. 19 LSU 68

FORT WORTH -- Chuck O'Bannon scored 16 of his career-high 19 points after halftime, including three consecutive three-pointers from basically the same spot, and TCU held on to beat slumping No. 19 LSU.

TCU (14-4) had its largest lead at 50-34 with 15:59 left after O'Bannon's third consecutive three-pointer in a 76-second span from the right wing.

Even though the Tigers (16-5) were able to cut that deficit to one after a 20-5 run over the next 6 1/2 minutes that Tari Eason began with six consecutive points, they were never able to take the lead. LSU lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mike Miles had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for the Frogs. Damion Baugh added 14 points.

Eason had 16 points to lead LSU, while Darius Days had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Eric Gaines added 14 points and Brandon Murray 10.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 67,

MISSOURI 50

AMES, Iowa -- Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as No. 23 Iowa State defeated Missouri.

Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made 3 three-pointers for the Cyclones (16-5).

DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.

Iowa State shot 58.3% in the second half and forced 18 Missouri turnovers. The Cyclones seized control with a 15-0 run in the second half, building a 49-34 advantage.

Missouri missed 10 of its first 11 shots in the second half.

MISSISSIPPI 67,

KANSAS STATE 56

OXFORD, Miss. -- Daeshun Ruffin scored 13 of his 17 in the second half and Mississippi defeated Kansas State.

Luis Rodriguez added 10 points for the Rebels (11-10), who shot 45%, 15% better than Kansas State.

Mark Smith scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10), who lost their third in a row. Nijel Pack scored 18 points, making six of Kansas State's 11 three-pointers, and had seven assists.

Leading by six at halftime, Ole Miss began the second half with a 7-0 run capped by Rodriguez's three-pointer. Smith responded with seven unanswered points and scored 15 in a row. But even after his run ended with eight minutes remaining, the Rebels had a 10-point lead thanks in large part to Ruffin's second-half production.

A Ruffin basket put Ole Miss up by 13 with six minutes to go and the Wildcats wouldn't get closer than nine thereafter.