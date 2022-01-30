Another comeback, another UALR loss





Twice in a three-day span, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball team faced double-digit second-half deficits, and twice it clawed its way back into things.

But just as in Thursday's 69-65, triple-overtime loss to Texas State, the Trojans were unable to complete their comeback bid.

UALR fell 64-53 to Texas-Arlington on Saturday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, with 23 points from Raziya Potter in 27 minutes off the bench not enough to escape a weekend sweep.

Starr Jacobs scored 24 to lead the Mavericks, who jumped out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter and never trailed despite seeing their 20-point advantage dwindle to two in the early minutes of the fourth quarter.

"What's more frustrating is that we put ourselves in those holes," Potter said. "If we start off doing what we're supposed to do, then we wouldn't have to worry about having to catch up or making adjustments."

The Trojans' offense was sloppy early, going 2 of 7 from the field with 6 turnovers in the opening 10 minutes. Texas-Arlington started 8 of 13 and attacked the rim at will.

UALR Coach Joe Foley said his team wasn't prepared for the Mavericks' aggressive, switching defense. But just like Thursday, UALR (8-8, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) came out a different team after halftime.

The Trojans were the ones getting into the lane, with eight of Angelique Francis' nine points coming in the third quarter.

After Texas-Arlington (13-5, 7-2) opened with seven straight points to go up 41-21, UALR turned on the jets, converting defense into offense and ripping off a 20-2 run over 7:20.

"We just made it simple," Foley said. "Once they started attacked, I think they understood that we can do this. ... Razi [Potter] and Sali [Kourouma] are learning how to play in our system, and you can see a whole lot of difference in the last two games in the second half versus the first half."

Although the Mavericks led 56-51 entering the fourth quarter thanks to a Jacobs three-point play that snapped the Trojans' extended run, UALR pulled back within two points on consecutive Potter jumpers.

The Trojans wouldn't get any closer.

UALR scored only two points over the next four-plus minutes, allowing Texas-Arlington to cruise to the finish.

While Foley said he was still disappointed with his team's showing Thursday, he seemed somewhat pleased with the Trojans' performance Saturday, albeit in defeat.

"Today was a good ballgame. They're quality, they're at the top of the league and they've been together for a while," Foley said of the Mavericks. "Like I tell [my team], we're still about three weeks behind."

UALR came away from road wins at Troy and South Alabama looking like a team that was closer to the squad that beat two SEC opponents in the first month of its season.

Two home losses later, the Trojans acknowledge they're not all the way back to form.

"Our chemistry is getting there," Potter said. "We just have to [be ready] from the jump ball, play hard and be focused -- we shouldn't have to catch up."

Texas-Arlington;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Jacobs;38;7-13;10-12;1-5;0;0;24

Smith;19;1-3;4-4;1-3;3;1;6

Ferrell;23;1-1;0-0;0-5;3;2;3

Chastain;34;2-9;5-7;1-3;3;3;9

Milton;23;1-4;2-4;1-4;3;1;4

Benjamin;21;3-5;1-1;0-3;1;3;7

Jones;19;3-5;0-0;0-1;3;2;7

Hawkins;14;1-3;0-0;0-1;0;0;2

Halverson;9;1-2;0-0;0-1;0;0;2

Team;;;;1-4;;;

Totals;200;20-45;22-28;5-30;16;12;64

PCT — FG 44.4, FT 78.6. 3-PT — 2-9, 22.2 (Ferrell 1-1, Jones 1-2, Benjamin 0-1, Milton 0-1, Chastain 0-2). BL — 2 (Benjamin, Jones). TO — 12 (Benjamin 3). ST — 4 (Chastain, Ferrell, Jacobs, Jones).

UALR;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Kourouma;37;7-17;0-0;2-9;3;0;15

Johnson;39;1-4;0-0;0-6;5;1;2

Francis;39;3-5;3-4;3-7;2;0;9

Harvey;22;0-2;0-0;0-1;3;3;0

Caicedo;30;0-3;4-4;0-1;1;3;4

Potter;27;11-21;0-2;1-1;4;2;23

Robinson;4;0-0;0-0;0-1;1;0;0

Eddins;2;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Team;;;;1-2;;;

Totals;200;22-52;7-10;7-28;19;9;53

PCT — FG 42.3, FT 70.0. 3-PT — 2-8, 25.0 (Kourouma 1-2, Potter 1-4, Johnson 0-2). BL — 1 (Johnson). TO — 15 (Caicedo 4). ST — 5 (Francis 4).

Texas-Arlington;20;14;12;18—64

UALR;6;15;20;12—53

Officials — Baker, Brannon, Marsh

Attendance — 1,901



