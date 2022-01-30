ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Argenta sends in clowns with Sondheim musical





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: 'Nighttime' Sondheim

The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, stages Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music," 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 12. The musical, based on Ingmar Bergman's classic film, "Smiles of a Summer Night," focuses on a complicated web of jealousy between an acclaimed actress, the two men vying for her affection and the men's wives.

Judy Trice plays Madame Armfeldt, with Kathryn Pryor as Desiree Armfeldt, Drew Jansen as Fredrik Egerman, Elizabeth Dawson as Ann Egerman, Daniel Collier as Henrik Egerman, Karen Clark as the Countess Malcolm, Seth Russell as the Count Malcolm, Andriana Napolitano as Petra, Lauren Lasseigne as Frederica Armfeldt and Michael Bartholmey as Frid. Valerie Arnold, Annslee Clay, Brandon Nichols, Jamie Stewart and Shea Williamson form the "Liebeslieder Quintet."

Tickets for Wednesday-Thursday previews are $25; for all subsequent performances, $35. There's a 50% discount for college students. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

Covid-19 protocols: The theater requires proof of vaccination (including a booster dose for all people eligible to receive it) for all audience members and the wearing of masks inside the theater unless they are actively eating or drinking. A negative covid-19 test within 72 hours of curtain time will substitute for those with medical or religious exemptions.

'Turning 15'

Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center is producing "Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom," a musical about the story of the 1965 Voting Rights March through the eyes of its youngest participant, Lynda Blackmon Lowery, as a virtual performance, available Thursday-Feb. 16. Holders of tickets — $10 per household — will receive a link on Thursday.

Ally Sheedy adapted the musical, comprising traditional and original gospel and freedom songs, for the stage from Lowery's memoir. The show is recommended for ages 10 and up as it includes video of actual events and stylized dramatizations. The virtual package also includes a question and answer session with Lowery and Jessamyn Rongey, a teacher from J.O. Kelly Middle School in Springdale. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Lowery was jailed nine times before she turned 15; she and her friends and neighbors fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. to secure the right to vote for Black Americans.

MUSIC: Brahms quartet

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Quapaw Quartet — Meredith Maddox Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and David Gerstein, cello — performs Johannes Brahms' "String Quartet No. 2" in a minor, op. 51 No. 2, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

The program, part of the orchestra's 2021-22 River Rhapsodies Chamber Music series, also includes the "Quartet No. 1 (Metamorphoses nocturnes)" by Gyorgy Ligeti, with violinists Geoffrey Robson and Katherine Williamson joining MacDuff and Gerstein; and "Boris Kerner for Cello and Flower Pots" by Caroline Shaw, with cellist Jacob Wunsch and percussionist Erick Saoud.

Sponsor is Bank of America. Tickets are $26, $10 for students and active duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org. The concert will be available virtually to all ticket buyers starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 8.

The Clinton Presidential Center requires performers, staff and patrons to wear masks covering the nose and mouth and show proof of covid-19 vaccination to be admitted.

ART AND EXHIBITS: 'Underground Railroad'

Photographs by Jeanine Michna-Bales document the flight of "fugitive" slaves along portions of the Underground Railrod in “Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad,” on display Monday-March 16 at University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad," photographs by Jeanine Michna-Bales, goes on display Monday in the Windgate Gallery, Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

Michna-Bales spent more than a decade researching "fugitive" slaves and the ways they escaped to freedom, documenting through color photographs, ephemera and narratives roughly 2,000 miles of the routes of the Underground Railroad, based on actual sites, cities and places through which freedom-seekers passed.

The exhibit is on display through March 16. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Call (501) 812-2831, email kleftwich@uaptc.edu or visit uaptc.edu/charts/windgate-gallery.

'Face to Face'

Ray Allen Parker's "Poet of Light and Prayer" and Jason McCann's "Creighton in Drawing II" are part of “Face to Face: NWA/LR,” on display Friday Feb. 4-April 23 at 211 South in Bentonville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Face to Face: NWA/LR," 2021 paintings by Ray Allen Parker and Jason McCann, goes on display Friday at 211 South, within the Engel & Volkers Northwest Arkansas shop, 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. The exhibition, on display through April 23, brings together larger-than-life oil portraits of Northwest Arkansas residents by Parker and watercolor and pastel portraits of students at Little Rock Central High School by McCann. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment. Free street parking is available. Call (479) 268-5170 or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.

'Function to Fad'

"Aprons: Function to Fad" ­— from ­utilitarian aprons worn by housewives and tradesmen to novelty aprons just for show — goes on display Saturday in the Hailey Building, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St., Rogers. The exhibit will be up through April 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

ETC.: Author's talk

Author and entrepreneur Clifton L. Taulbert, president and chief executive officer of the Freemount Corp., a human capital development company, will discuss "Opening the Doors of History — The Black Wall Street Story," 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Arkansas State University-Beebe's Owen Center Theatre, 1102 W. College St., Beebe. It's part of the university's 2021-22 Lecture-Concert Series. Admission is by free ticket, which must be reserved in advance via asub.ticketleap.com/cliftontaulbert. Campus covid-19 protocols require masks and social distancing. Call (501) 882-3600.

Taulbert's first book, "Once Upon a Time ... When We Were Colored," became a national bestseller and was turned into a major motion picture.



