Community Briefs: Arts center to hold photo reception

Arts center to hold photo reception

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart will hold an artists' reception open house for the Arts Festival from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event is to view the photography portion of the arts festival, according to a news release.

The center is also having a senior art 65+ session on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. The cost is $5 which includes materials.

To register or for details call the arts center at (870) 673-1781, email arts001@centurytel.net or visit https://www.grandprairiearts.com/

PB Art League to host auction Feb. 6

The Pine Bluff Art League will host an art auction from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Donald W. Reynolds Service Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Featured is a selection of paintings by the late Barbara Owen.

Owen was a member of the art league. Her membership dates back to its founding name, the Brush and Pallet Guild, and she served on its board. Her work is appreciated locally and abroad, according to a news release.

During the meeting, the league will collect membership dues of $40. On March 15, dues increase to $45. Community members who wish to submit work into the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Show must have their membership paid by May 1. Checks for dues can be sent to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

The league invites the community to attend the meeting. Due to the rise of covid-19 cases, the organization will host a physical and virtual attendance. For more information on virtual attendance, contact President Lyn Monk at mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com or call (870) 510-4920. Visitors must wear masks at the in-person session.